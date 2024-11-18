Silverland Ben Thanh Hotel Celebrates The 2024 Continental Luxury Destination Award

Silverland Ben Thanh Hotel, managed by Silverland Hospitality Group, prestigiously received three major awards from the 2024 World Luxury Hotel Awards

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Within just a year from its reestablished date, Silverland Ben Thanh Hotel has been named as Asia's Luxury Destination Hotel, along with another two accolades: South East Asia's Best Architectural Design and South East Asia's Luxury Design Boutique Hotel, all from the 2024 World Luxury Hotel Awards.

Located right next to the historical Ben Thanh Market, Silverland Ben Thanh Hotel offers a variable mix of 109 rooms and suites, with exclusive views that look over the city's center and the heritage clock tower of the market.

The rooms have been upgraded to offer the most comfortable resting space possible. Cozy wooden furniture is accompanied by light and unpretentious accents, creating a friendly impression every time you enter the room. Natural light is maximized in most rooms so that with just a gentle pull of the curtains, the warm rays of sunlight typical of a tropical city will joyfully dance across the room. Or at night, through the window, customers can feel the daily life in the most dynamic city in Vietnam.

The hotel is easily spotted from afar by its outstanding red-sanded facade. And not just that, Silverland Ben Thanh Hotel breaks all the regular hotel architecture by its subtle blend of modern, innovative design. The hotel does not place heavy emphasis on lavish and ostentatious elements, nor does it impose stereotypes on the architecture. Somewhere within Silverland Ben Thanh Hotel, customers will find windy corridors, asymmetrical shapes, tall and wide windows, or artworks made of fabric scraps displaying familiar outfit patterns of the women living their busy days in the shops around the hotel, or in small stalls inside.

The rooftop Smith's Kitchen & Bar brings an overwhelming experience of design and culinary experiences to the in-house guests as well as the walk-in food connoisseurs. The pillar-free dining space is a place to both enjoy the view of the city center with the winding curves that lend a touch of familial warmth present in every home kitchen. The seemingly simple curves of the rough iron material represent the sophistication and ingenuity of talented blacksmiths.

To celebrate the best of Asia and regional World Luxury Hotel Awards, Silverland Ben Thanh Hotel is offering a Festive Deal, which encompasses accommodation, afternoon high tea, airport pick-up service and many more. The package is available to book here from now until the end of January 2025.

About Silverland Hospitality Group

Silverland Hospitality Group has been present in Vietnam hospitality since 2001 and has continuously affirmed outstanding successes in the private-owned luxury hotel business. With the rapid increase in the demand for business development and to meet the lodging trends of high-income customers with sophisticated tastes, and specific requirements for services and unique experiences, Silverland Hospitality Group is undergoing a rapid transformation. The expansion of the hotels under the Silverland brand will contribute to diversifying accommodation services for travelers to Ho Chi Minh City in the next decades.

