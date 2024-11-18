Silverland May Hotel Named South East Asia's Luxury Boutique Hotel In 2024

Silverland May Hotel, managed by Silverland Hospitality Group, honorarily received the 2024 World Luxury Hotel Awards

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Opening its door in June 2023, Silverland May Hotel has just received two major accolades from the 2024 World Luxury Hotel Awards including South East Asia's Luxury Boutique Hotel and Vietnam's Luxury City Boutique Hotel.

Our The Suite room offers all the comforts of home right at the heart of Saigon with stunning city views, a plush King bed, and endless opportunities for rest and relaxation. An elegant living area with chaise lounge, coffee table and working space; perfect for planning your next day’s adventures. By evening, plush pillows, luxurious linens, and our nightly service will lull you into blissful relaxation.

Nestled on a quiet street in the heart of District 1, Silverland May Hotel is a combination of modern architecture and subtle natural accents. The word "May" (Cloud) in the hotel name not only symbolizes gentleness and purity, but also hides the constant transformation of life, like clouds that always change shape and color.

The property accommodates 124 rooms and suites, in which most of the rooms have excessive open air and natural greenery. As soon as guests step into the hotel lobby, it will not be difficult to recognize the romantic scene with high ceilings, bright walls, skillfully collected paintings, and the natural scent of magnolia, both romantic and unconventional, both charming & innocent. The hotel's best kept present to its guests can be anything but the 150 square meter rooftop swimming pool overlooking the city downtown.

Located closely to many favorite attractions, Silverland May Hotel is reachable to Saigon River bank, the infamous Notre Dame Cathedral and Ho Chi Minh City Centre Post Office, or Nguyen Hue pedestrian street, the People Committee building, Little Japan Town and Saigon Opera House etc. within less than 5-minute walk to each of the spots listed.

To honor the tremendous support from all of our guests that helped us to achieve the best regional & country World Luxury Hotel Awards, Silverland May Hotel is delighted to offer a comprehensive Festive Deal, which encompasses accommodation, afternoon high tea, airport pick-up service and many more. The package is available to book here from now until the end of January 2025.

About Silverland Hospitality Group

Silverland Hospitality Group has been present in Vietnam hospitality since 2001 and has continuously affirmed outstanding successes in the private-owned luxury hotel business. With the rapid increase in the demand for business development and to meet the lodging trends of high-income customers with sophisticated tastes, and specific requirements for services and unique experiences, Silverland Hospitality Group is undergoing a rapid transformation. The expansion of the hotels under the Silverland brand will contribute to diversifying accommodation services for travelers to Ho Chi Minh City in the next decades.

