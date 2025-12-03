Simplifying cross-border business: Statrys expands in Singapore with a unified CAB platform for SMEs

SINGAPORE and HONG KONG , Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Statrys , a leading provider of integrated business and financial services for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), strengthens its presence in Singapore with the launch of its unified Company-Accounting-Business Account (CAB) platform, streamlining incorporation, accounting, and cross-border multi-currency payment management. This milestone follows Statrys' approval as a Major Payment Institution (MPI) by the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

Statrys was established in 2020 in Hong Kong to help small businesses seamlessly navigate the complexity of cross-border operations and payments. Statrys supports over 5,000 clients across more than 70 countries; and has processed more than US$5 billion in payments and US$2 billion in foreign exchange (FX) transactions to date. In addition to its MPI license, Statrys is a licensed Money Service Operator in Hong Kong and is registered as a Small Payment Institution with the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the United Kingdom.

"Our mission has been clear from the start: to remove the complexities of global operations and empower businesses to grow faster with full confidence and control. Statrys' CAB platform is purpose-built for SMEs, simplifying admin, ensuring compliance, and providing a seamless way of managing multi-currency payments, foreign exchange and cash flow all in one place, so they can focus on growing their business," said Betrand Théaud, Founder and CEO of Statrys.

SMEs account for over 90% of all businesses across most Asian markets and contribute more than 40% of GDP in many economies. Despite being a key driver of innovation and employment, they face significant barriers when entering new markets, opening multi-currency accounts, managing FX exposure, and staying compliant in multiple jurisdictions. Millions of SMEs remain under-served as most finance infrastructures are designed for larger enterprises.

"Financial administration should be simple, secure, fast, and inherently human instead of being a source of stress for smaller businesses. As global supply chains diversify and new trade corridors open particularly between Asia and Europe, we are committed to make financial management and compliance easy and seamless as they seize emerging opportunities across borders," Théaud said.

The Unified CAB: Three Services, One Platform

Statrys' CAB platform caters to global SMEs, enabling them to easily set up and manage companies, handle bookkeeping, and process payments. Statrys further offers multi-currency business accounts, competitive foreign exchange services with hedging capabilities, and payment cards, designed to simplify global financial operations for businesses.

Company creation: Fast and efficient corporate service for companies seeking to establish a legal presence in Hong Kong SAR or Singapore. The services include incorporation, company secretary services, 24/7 access to document management portal, provision of a registered business address, and full regulatory compliance management.





Accounting service: Comprehensive book-keeping, audit coordination, tax filing, and structured documentation services to help SMEs manage their finances efficiently. By leveraging cutting edge technology, Statrys ensures timely, accurate and insightful reports that support informed decision making and ensure compliance.





Business account: Multi-currency business accounts that enable clients to efficiently and securely receive payments in 11 currencies and send funds to over 100 countries in 18 currencies. Statrys offers competitive FX rates and transparent fees exchange (FX) solutions, and payment cards that simplify global financial operations.

Innovation, alongside the responsible use of artificial intelligence (AI), are central to Statrys' strategy for product development and security. The unified CAB platform improves both security and customer experience, offering 24/7 support through the StatAI Chatbot, real-time tracking for clear visibility on cross-border payments, and secure user-role controls that ensure every fund transfer goes through strict approval processes.

"Our expansion in Asia is about setting a new standard for how fintechs can truly serve the needs of SMEs, entrepreneurs and startups without ever compromising on compliance. Trust, transparency and integrity are the foundation of everything we do at Statrys," Théaud said.

Find out more about Statrys' information and services via https://statrys.com/

About Statrys

Statrys is a leading business and financial technology (fintech) company headquartered in Hong Kong. Established in 2020, Statrys offers a comprehensive range of services designed to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), entrepreneurs, and startups. Statrys unified platform enables clients to easily set up and manage companies, handle bookkeeping, and process payments. It offers multi-currency business accounts, competitive foreign exchange services, and payment cards designed to simplify financial management for SMEs operating across borders. With direct operations in Hong Kong SAR, Singapore, and the European Union, Statrys delivers solutions tailored to the regulatory and operational needs of each market. For more information about Statrys and its services, please visit https://statrys.com/

