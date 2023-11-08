Simulare Medical Launches the Alveolar Bone Graft Simulator

ABG Simulator New Addition to Further Support Cleft Reconstructive Surgical Training

TAIPEI, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simulare Medical, a division of Smile Train Inc. (New York) announces the launch of the Alveolar Bone Graft (ABG) simulator, the latest high-fidelity surgical item in its growing line of cleft surgery simulators.

The advanced efficacy and remarkable true-to-life anatomical accuracy of Simulare Medical’s new Alveolar Bone Graft simulator brings advancement in the field of alveolar bone graft surgery. (PRNewsFoto/Smile Train) Forum delegates were able to try the new ABG simulator at the event, where over 60 surgeons from 20 countries took part. (PRNewsFoto/Smile Train)

Developed by leading plastic surgeons at The Hospital for Sick Children (Toronto) to accelerate the learning curve in cleft lip and palate reconstructive surgical training, the ABG simulator is an anatomically accurate and invaluable training tool. This novel tool enables surgeons to perform comprehensive, lifelike, end-to-end ABG procedures with a multi-layered tissue cartridge containing skin, subcutaneous tissue, mucosa, periosteum, and bone.

Alveolar bone graft surgery is a critical procedure used to restore missing bone in the jaw, with a substantial impact on dental health and subsequent cleft treatments. The simulator aims to improve patient safety and facilitate optimal surgical outcomes by enhancing surgical proficiency and fostering a deeper understanding of the anatomical structures involved.

The simulator demonstrates Smile Train's continued response to the need for training surgeons to manage cleft lip and palate. According to a 2017 study titled "Assessing Technical Performance and Determining the Learning Curve in Cleft Palate Surgery Using a High-Fidelity Cleft Palate Simulator," each simulation session demonstrated enhanced skill and increased confidence among participating residents, resulting in a reduction of patient risk and training costs.

"Alveolar bone graft surgery is technically challenging to perform and often underestimated. This is the first alveolar bone graft simulator developed and includes comprehensive anatomy that allows the user to perform all critical steps of the procedure. The alveolar bone graft simulator is a game changer with respect to training for this procedure," shared Dr. Dale Podolsky MD, PhD, FRCSC, The Hospital for Sick Children.

In global training workshops and peer-edited medical journals, Simulare Medical simulators are consistently recognized as a high-impact, low-risk, low-cost way to enhance surgical skills with no risk to patients. The new alveolar bone graft simulator offers a realistic simulation of the surgical conditions and provides trainees repeated practice, yielding better patient outcomes and reinforced safety and quality.

Read more about access to safe, high-quality surgical training at smiletrain.org/simulare. To learn more about Smile Train's global efforts, please visit smiletrain.org. Follow @SmileTrain on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram for updates on Simulare technology and training.

About Smile Train

Smile Train empowers local medical professionals with training, funding, and resources to provide free cleft surgery and comprehensive cleft care to children globally. We advance a sustainable solution and scalable global health model for cleft treatment, drastically improving children's lives, including their ability to eat, breathe, speak, and ultimately thrive. To learn more about how Smile Train's sustainable approach means donations have both an immediate and long-term impact, please visit smiletrain.org .

