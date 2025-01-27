Sinch Facilitates RCS Business Messaging Expansion with Three UK and Virgin Media O2

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinch (Sinch AB (publ)) - (XSTO: SINCH), which is pioneering the way the world communicates through its digital Customer Communications Cloud announces that RCS Business Messaging (RBM) is now available on iOS for Three UK and Virgin Media O2 (VMO2). Three UK and VMO2's adoption of RBM on iOS offers businesses unparalleled opportunities to engage with customers, including through Mobile Virtual Network Operations (MVNOs) like Tesco Mobile and Giffgaff.

RBM is transforming the way businesses connect with their audiences by offering features that go beyond traditional SMS. From engaging multimedia content to seamless two-way conversations, RCS empowers businesses to deliver personalized interactions that drive customer loyalty and satisfaction.

Forget plain text-RCS redefines communication with rich, interactive experiences, such as videos, carousels, and branded content that invite customers to engage and explore. Businesses can provide real-time, personalized interactions that feel effortless, whether for customer support or conversational commerce. Safety is also paramount; RBM ensures secure communication, with verified sender identities, branded messages, and built-in security features that provide users with peace of mind. Previously restricted to Android only, the addition of RBM for messaging on Apple devices is a huge opportunity for businesses to reach Android and iPhone customers in the same mobile inbox where they are receiving SMS messages today, (no third-party app) over a secure channel that has rich, interactive, and conversational capabilities.

"This is what the future of messaging looks like said," Nicklas Molin, Executive Vice President of EMEA at Sinch. "Partnering with Three UK and Virgin Media O2 is a big step forward in delivering richer, more engaging interactions between businesses and their customers. Together we are making it easier than ever for brands to connect with people in ways that feel personal, secure, and impactful."

As a global leader in RCS enablement since 2018, Sinch has been at the forefront of empowering enterprises and carriers to unlock the potential of this transformational technology. With its robust API-driven platform and SaaS solutions, Sinch makes it easy for businesses to integrate RCS into their digital communication strategies and deliver exceptional customer experiences at scale.

Discover how RCS Business Messaging can transform your business by visiting sinch.com

For more information, please contact:

Janet Lennon, Director of Global PR & Communications

[email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/sinch-ab/r/sinch-facilitates-rcs-business-messaging-expansion-with-three-uk-and-virgin-media-o2,c4095983

SOURCE Sinch AB