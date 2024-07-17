Sinch Introduces Sinch AI: Revolutionizing Customer Engagement with Intentional Intelligence

Empowering Businesses with Advanced AI Tools for Unparalleled, Trustworthy Conversational Experiences

ATLANTA and STOCKHOLM, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinch which is pioneering the way the world communicates through its Customer Communications Cloud, today announced the debut of Sinch AI. This groundbreaking capability equips forward-thinking businesses with advanced tools to craft smarter, safer, and more efficient conversational experiences, setting them apart in an increasingly competitive market.

In today's fast-paced business environment, the challenges are immense. With customer expectations reaching new heights and market conditions constantly evolving, maintaining customer loyalty remains critical, yet harder than ever. Exceptional conversational experiences are a reliable key differentiator, allowing businesses to distinguish themselves and rise above the competition. Recent advancements in AI have significantly enhanced these interactions, making them not only more impactful and valuable but also impossible to ignore.

Our mission is to enable our customers to create impactful conversational experiences that transform interactions from mere engagement to genuine delight. "As an organization, we believe AI must be intentional and address our customers' communications needs. AI has always been central to our vision, and Sinch AI truly represents the next evolution in this journey," said Sean O'Neal, Chief Product Officer at Sinch.

Seamlessly integrated throughout the Sinch Customer Communications Cloud, Sinch AI delivers intelligent solutions across all major business functions. Sinch AI accelerates marketing and support teams with generative writing tools and sophisticated bots throughout our suite of applications. For developers and product managers, Sinch AI provides smarter building blocks that detect conversational nuances like sentiment and intention via our robust API platform. Additionally, within our Super Network, Sinch AI proactively filters out fraud, enabling operators to connect with confidence.

The AI we create is purpose-driven, designed to help people work faster, solve important problems, and integrate reliably. By speeding up their work, helping spot and reduce fraud, and enhancing message understanding, we ensure our customers can achieve more with Sinch AI.

No matter what, a business needs to create exceptional conversational experiences, Sinch provides the most advanced solutions. "While innovation is at our core, being a trusted partner isn't negotiable," said Sibito Morley, Chief Data & Transformation Officer at Sinch. "The current AI landscape is complex, with both exciting innovations and potential pitfalls. To ensure businesses can confidently use Sinch AI, we are committed to embedding robust AI governance from the onset. These safeguards are integral and present at the highest levels within Sinch."

Sinch's commitment to intentionally applied AI is evident in its customer success stories, such as the recent collaboration with Moet Ik Naar De Dokter (MINDD) in the Netherlands. By utilizing Sinch AI, MINDD transformed patient triage, making the process faster, prioritizing patient safety, and addressing biases to ensure effective and equitable navigation for all users.

"It's been a great experience working with Sinch because feedback flows both ways. They think deeply about the problems we're trying to solve," said Geertina Hamstra, MINDD Conversational AI expert.

To learn more, please visit Sinch AI

For more information, please contact:

Janet Lennon

Director of Global Communications

[email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

SOURCE Sinch AB