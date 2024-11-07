Sinch named an RCS Business Messaging Leader by Juniper Research

ATLANTA and STOCKHOLM, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinch [Sinch AB (publ) – (XSTO: SINCH)], which is pioneering the way the world communicates through its Customer Communications Cloud, is pleased to have been named as an Established Leader in RCS Business Messaging by research firm Juniper Research. Sinch has been recognized for its superior product and positioning, and unmatched capacity and capability.

Juniper Research scores vendors on a range of factors including but not limited to their geographical reach, depth of partnerships, RCS value-added services, notable RCS deployments and innovation.

Sinch is simplifying RCS onboarding and offering multiple pathways to help businesses start sending verified, branded, and rich messages through messaging APIs and SaaS tools. These solutions empower both brands and carriers to embrace RCS and transform customer interactions and engage in dynamic, real-time communications with audiences like never before.

"We are happy to see another confirmation of our leadership in the RCS space and validation of our efforts to provide better end user experiences and improved business results for our customers." says Miriam Liszewski, RCS Commercial Product Manager at Sinch. "Sinch has been pioneering the RCS standard since 2018 and was the first CPaaS provider to launch an RCS API with SMS fallback. Today, we send RCS business messages for brands like EasyPark and Nespresso in EMEA, large delivery companies in North America, and some of the biggest banks across Latin America and India."

Our partnership with Google and relationships with mobile operators, along with an extensive network developed over the last 15+ years and wide product portfolio, positions Sinch as a leader in RCS Business Messaging, capable of offering advanced RCS solutions.

