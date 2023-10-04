Sinclair Pharma Launches Préime DermaFacial in Exclusive Partnership with The Aivee Clinic, Philippines

MANILA, Philippines, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinclair Pharma, a global leader in medical aesthetics, proudly introduces Préime DermaFacial, the world's most advanced aesthetic facial device, in collaboration with The Aivee Clinic, Philippines. This exclusive partnership combines Sinclair's expertise in medical aesthetics with The Aivee Clinic's dedication to premium skincare solutions.

Préime DermaFacial in action, leaving skin refreshed and rejuvenated

Préime DermaFacial sets a new standard in combination therapy by seamlessly integrating five advanced technologies into one device, revolutionising skincare. These key technologies encompass skin cleansing (AquaB), enhanced oxygen delivery and rejuvenation (VibroX), skin tightening and muscle toning (MicroT), collagen and elastin production (Collagen+), and improved active ingredient absorption (UltraB) – all compatible with aesthetic procedures.

Commenting on the launch, Mr Miguel Pardos, CEO of Sinclair Pharma, stated, "Préime DermaFacial marks a significant milestone in the evolution of aesthetic treatments. We are excited to partner with the leading dermatology and aesthetics clinic in the Philippines, The Aivee Clinic, to bring this revolutionary device for discerning individuals seeking premium skincare solutions who can benefit from its transformative capabilities."

Dr Aivee Teo, Founder and Medical Director of The Aivee Clinic, added, "Préime DermaFacial aligns perfectly with our commitment to offering the best to our clients. It empowers our skilled team to create personalised treatment plans for healthier, radiant skin, making Filipinos look and feel better."

Préime DermaFacial is already available in Singapore, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and the Philippines. It will be launched in Australia, India, Japan, Indonesia, and Malaysia in 2024, further expanding its reach across the Asia-Pacific region.

Suitable for all skin types, Préime DermaFacial addresses ageing skin, blemishes, pigmentation issues, and dull complexion. Achieving the coveted "glass skin" look is now within reach, even in Asian climates.

Préime DermaFacial debuted at the ABS-CBN Gala Ball dinner with "Aivee In The Room" on September 30, 2023, and will be exclusively available at all Aivee clinics in the Philippines. Sinclair Pharma holds the exclusive global distribution rights for Préime DermaFacial, enabling the progressive expansion of this revolutionary device across the Asia-Pacific region.

For more information, visit https://preimedermafacial.com/ and https://theaiveeclinic.com/.

About Sinclair

Founded in 1971, Sinclair is a global medical aesthetics company known for delivering an extensive range of innovative products. With a comprehensive in-house commercial infrastructure, including manufacturing facilities, company-owned affiliates, and a robust network of distributors in leading global markets, Sinclair's products are sold in 55 countries worldwide. Sinclair became a part of Huadong Medicine Ltd in 2018.

About The Aivee Clinic

The Aivee Clinic is named after their president and medical director, Dr Aivee Teo, who established the clinic alongside her husband, Dr Z'Shen Teo. Throughout the years, the field of Cosmetic Dermatology has continued to be a relentless pursuit of novelty and innovation. A company that offers Aesthetic and Dermatological services.

The Aivee Clinic has 6 branches, led by the Aivee Institute, the flagship clinic, The Aivee Clinic Fort, Ayala Vertis North, Megamall, Commercenter and Singapore.

Follow us @theaiveeclinic.com and IG @theaiveeclinic.

