MATSUSAKA, Japan, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SINEXCEL (300693.SZ) has successfully completed the installation of its first utility-scale 2MW/8MWh energy storage project in Matsusaka, Japan. This milestone marks a major breakthrough in a market known for its stringent grid requirements, reflecting over five years of localized development and steady growth.

Enhancing Grid Stability for Matsusaka's Industrial Hub

SINEXCEL Completes Installation of Its First 2MW/8MWh Utility-Scale Energy Storage Project in Japan

Located in one of Japan's key manufacturing clusters, the 2MW/8MWh project requires exceptionally high standards for power continuity and power quality. The system integrates two units of SINEXCEL's 1375 kW PCS and, once operational, will deliver peak shaving and frequency regulation to support the region's industrial operations while maximizing the use of green energy.

Core Technology Ensuring Grid Stability

SINEXCEL's 1375kW Power Conversion System (PCS) is engineered to address complex grid connection and seismic requirements, delivering:

Precision Control: Featuring millisecond-level power response, the PCS efficiently regulates voltage, current, and frequency to counter sudden grid fluctuations.

Power Quality Management: Beyond bi-directional power flow, the equipment proactively supports grid voltage and provides reactive power compensation, significantly enhancing system stability.

Safety & Efficiency: Designed for utility-scale applications, the modular design incorporates multi-layer protection mechanisms to ensure lifecycle safety while substantially reducing O&M costs.

Underscoring this reliability is the 1375kW PCS's global track record. The system meets rigorous international standards, holding comprehensive safety and grid certifications for North America, Germany, the UK, Spain, and Poland, ensuring world-class interoperability and performance.

From 30kW to 2MW: Deepening Commitment to Japan

Over the past five years, SINEXCEL has completed more than 50 projects across Japan, progressing from early 30 kW and 500 kW distributed solutions to today's megawatt-level utility deployment.

The Matsusaka installation validates SINEXCEL's mature delivery capabilities in the high-voltage sector. Looking ahead, SINEXCEL remains committed to leveraging innovative power electronics to drive grid modernization and build a zero-carbon future for Japan and beyond.

About SINEXCEL

Founded in 2007, SINEXCEL is a pioneer in energy storage, EV charging and power quality solutions. With 12 GW of installed storage, 140,000 EV chargers and nearly 20 million amperes of AHF deployed, SINEXCEL partners with industry leaders like EVE Energy and Schneider Electric to empower energy freedom.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE SINEXCEL