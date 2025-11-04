KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This October, the ultimate "Double Chill" experience has arrived in Malaysia! Lifestyle-driven air-conditioning brand Comfee has teamed up with the nation's favorite drink chain MIXUE to bring a wave of fun and freshness. From October 1 to 20, 2025, fans are invited to join the In-Store Singing Challenge or the Theme Song Remix Battle on TikTok for a chance to win RM1,888 cash and a COMFEE air conditioner — while spreading good vibes and summer energy across the country.

Grab the mic, chill out, and sing your way to cool with Comfee Sing, Sip, and Stay Cool: Comfee and MIXUE Bring Malaysia a Double Chill Experience!

Together, Comfee and MIXUE are turning "cool" into a whole new lifestyle, making it more fun, youthful, and interactive than ever. MIXUE brings the chill with its signature icy treats, while Comfee adds the breeze with smart, efficient air comfort. Blending music, fun, and freshness, the two brands invite everyone to feel the rhythm, taste the cool, and live the vibe of a true Double Chill Experience, where every beat, sip, and breath feels just right.

Throughout the campaign, fans joined the fun by singing in-store or remixing the MIXUE Theme Song on TikTok. With just a post and a tag, they entered for a chance to win cool prizes and become part of Malaysia's biggest Double Chill moment. The Top 10 most-liked TikToks advanced to the Grand Final TikTok Live Battle on October 26, with weekly winners and lucky draws announced every Friday during the event. Grab the mic, chill out, and sing your way to cool prizes!

Debuting in Malaysia, Comfee brings next-generation inverter air conditioner designed for the young and energetic generation, which stands out by combining energy efficiency, smart connectivity, and healthy living features:

Control your AC with just a APP on your phone: By automatically turning on/off from 15km away and customize cooling mode by needs, a comfy and cooling summer just at your ease.

Powered by ECO+, Comfee inverter AC achieves over 30% energy savings, it helps users reduce electricity costs while maintaining comfort in the whole summer.

The built-in Active Clean+ self-cleaning system performs a 42-minute deep frost-cleaning cycle to maintain a fresh and healthy environment.

Engineered for durability, Comfee features a reliable PCB with UV conformal coating that improves anti-corrosion capability and a wide voltage range of 80V–265V to ensure stable performance under power fluctuations.

With golden coating on both the aircon and compressor, it makes Comfee more resistant in oxidation & corrosion and furnish a steadier and long-lasting working environment, efficiently preventing bacteria from breeding and spreading.

This summer, customers across Malaysia embraced the ultimate cool experience as refreshing sips met smart, breezy comfort. By taking part in the challenge, they enjoyed their icy treats while soaking in the chill vibes, making it the most refreshing way to unwind and celebrate the season!

