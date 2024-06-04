Singapore AI Week Kicks Off with Thousands of International Attendees, Highlighted by SuperAI -- The Premier AI Event

SuperAI unveils Genesis startup competition, showcasing 10 next-generation AI startups competing for a US$200K prize pool

SuperAI's Diamond sponsors include Google Cloud, Amazon Web Services, io.net and Motiff among others

SINGAPORE, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore AI Week kicks off with SuperAI 's global debut as the centrepiece event, marking Asia's largest AI gathering of the year on 5-6 June at the Marina Bay Sands. Promising an electrifying atmosphere, Singapore AI Week will bring together international industry leaders at the forefront of AI, offering unparalleled networking opportunities to connect the tech ecosystem. Throughout the week, thousands of attendees from around the world will be immersed in a diverse array of workshops, meetups, hackathons, and industry gatherings taking place daily across the city — unveiling the next generation of AI technologies.

SuperAI also announced the debut of Genesis, the foremost AI startup competition which gathered an overwhelming 700+ applications. Genesis will spotlight 10 shortlisted contenders, including Betterdata, Betterteem, FAIT, Float16.cloud, Hoc-trade, Lytehouse, NeuroMesh, OpenOrigins, SparkBeyond, and Verbalate, competing to impress thousands of attendees and a judging panel of esteemed venture capitalists. Powered by Amazon Web Services, Genesis will be a highlight of SuperAI.

Ian Sikora, Head of Startup BD, ASEAN Amazon Web Services commented: "We're looking forward to playing a key role in SuperAI, as at AWS, we're passionate about fostering innovation and supporting the next generation of technology pioneers. The Genesis startup competition provides a fantastic platform to present groundbreaking AI innovations, and we're excited to witness the exceptional talent and innovation that will undoubtedly be showcased at this conference."

Attended by leaders in the global AI ecosystem including Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Boston Dynamics, Nvidia, Salesforce, Stability AI and more, SuperAI boasts a dynamic participation mix with over 70% international attendance. With a jam-packed lineup of over 150 frontier innovators and thought leaders in artificial intelligence, SuperAI attendees will enjoy first-hand experience in witnessing frontier advancements and the transformative applications of AI redefining technology as we know it today.

Headline speakers at SuperAI include Marc Raibert, Founder of Boston Dynamics and Executive Director of The AI Institute; whistleblower Edward Snowden; prolific angel investor and entrepreneur Balaji Srinivasan; Founder of Stability AI Emad Mostaque; analyst Benedict Evans; Co-Founder and CEO of Real Vision Raoul Pal; Founder and CEO of SingularityNET Ben Goertzel; CEO of Aleph Alpha Jonas Andrulis, Co-Founder and CEO of Appier Group Chih-Han Yu, author of Hooked and Indistractable Nir Eyal, and many more.

Panels, keynotes, and fireside chats at this year's SuperAI will address salient topics such as the evolution of large language models, generative AI, robotics, decentralised AI as well as the integration of AI in fintech, education, healthcare, cybersecurity and its impact on the future of work.

SuperAI's panel of Diamond sponsors include Google Cloud, Amazon Web Services, io.net and Motiff.

About SuperAI

SuperAI is the premier artificial intelligence (AI) conference that unveils the next generation of transformative technologies to the world. Converging global industry leaders, heads of state, entrepreneurs, renowned researchers and enthusiasts alike, SuperAI will see a vibrant meeting of the brightest minds that will shape the future of artificial intelligence. Taking place at the iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore for its inaugural edition, SuperAI delves into the frontier of AI developments to uncover the limitless potential of the AI evolution.

