Singapore artwork paying homage to days past wins 2024 UOB Southeast Asian Painting of the Year Award

SINGAPORE, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Singaporean artist Mr Yong Wee Loon's artwork "A Sip Through Time", which taps into viewers' sense of nostalgia through artifacts lost to modern society, clinched both the 2024 UOB Painting of the Year (Singapore) award and the prestigious UOB Southeast Asian Painting of the Year (SEA POY) award. Mr Yong's artwork rose above the outstanding winning pieces from the 2024 UOB POY competitions held in Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and Vietnam. This is his second time winning a UOB POY award, previously winning the Silver award in the 2017 competition under the Emerging Artist Category. A Singaporean artist last received the SEA POY award in 2013.

Crafted using diptych, "A Sip Through Time" captures a coffee shop frozen in time, boasting an eclectic mix of objects, posters, clocks, traditional sweets and other items commonly seen in traditional coffee shops. The inclusion of a QR code and surveillance camera merges the traditional and digital worlds, hinting at progressiveness. Through the artwork, the artist hopes to convey positive emotions of days past, transporting viewers back in time to simpler and slower moments.

The 2024 Southeast Asian and Singapore winners were announced this evening at the 43rd UOB POY Awards Ceremony and Exhibition, held at National Gallery Singapore. Graced by Minister for National Development Mr Desmond Lee, the winning artists from Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam attended the ceremony alongside past winners, distinguished guests and the arts community.

Mr Wee Ee Cheong, Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, UOB, said, ""The UOB POY competition reflects our long-term commitment to growing with businesses, communities, and individuals across Southeast Asia. Our focus on ASEAN is more than just about business connectivity, it is also about giving back to the communities we serve, including through our support for the arts. We are pleased to launch the UOB Artist Alumni Network this year to further enhance connectivity across the regional art community. Through this network, artists can hone their expertise through exhibitions, artwork commissions, and networking opportunities across the region."

The judging panel for the 2024 UOB SEA POY comprised Regional Adviser Mr Kwok Kian Chow, along with the Chief Judges from each of the five participating countries: Dr Vichaya Mukdamanee (Singapore Chief Judge), Ms Melati Suryodarmo (Indonesia Chief Judge), Ms Bibi Chew (Malaysia Chief Judge), Mr Amrit Chusuwan (Thailand Chief Judge) and Mr Dang Xuan Hoa (Vietnam Chief Judge).

Mr Yong is one of four artists in the Established Artist Category, together with another four aspiring artists in the Emerging Artist Category, recognised at the 43rd UOB POY (Singapore) competition. He will also compete with the four other UOB POY country winners for a two-month UOB-NAFA, UAS artist residency programme at Cité internationale des arts in Paris.

Deeply personal depiction of motherhood clinches Most Promising Artist of the Year (Singapore) award

Ms Joanna Maneckji was awarded the 2024 Most Promising Artist of the Year (Singapore) under the Emerging Artist Category for her artwork, "That Blessed Mood". Composed of paper collage on card paper, the artwork depicts a mother and child reclining in a hammock, peacefully enjoying a sunny afternoon in a garden. Beyond the joyous and contented image of motherhood, the antique photo album paper used as the mother's skin disguises a layer of paper from a Financial Times article with the words, "I'm not afraid". These powerful words signify a mother's strength beneath fragility, a poignant reminder of the resilience required in the journey of motherhood.

UOB Artist Alumni Network to provide greater support for artists

UOB officially launched the UOB Artist Alumni Network at the awards ceremony, the pioneering competition-based alumni network for artists. The Network aims to further elevate the profiles of UOB artists in Southeast Asia and Greater China, while also facilitating greater connectivity and collaborations across the region.

The Network will enhance the Bank's long-term support for artists through four key areas –

artwork exhibitions at marquee platforms like Art Jakarta and Art Central in Hong Kong , where UOB is a lead partner;

, where UOB is a lead partner; artwork commissions for display or auctions;

overseas artist residency programmes; and

networking opportunities and engagements with peers and leaders of the art community.

The 43rd UOB POY Regional Winners' Showcase will be held at National Gallery Singapore, UOB Discovery Space from 16 November 2024 to 26 January 2025, open from 10am to 7pm daily, and on UOBandArt.com.

About UOB and Art

UOB's involvement in art started in the 1970s with its collection of paintings by Singapore artists. Today, the UOB Art Collection has more than 2,600 artworks, made up primarily of paintings from established and emerging Southeast Asian artists.

UOB plays an active role in communities across the region, most notably through its long-term commitment to art. As the leading patron of the arts in Asia, the Bank continues to make art accessible to a wider audience through a diverse range of visual art programmes, partnerships and community outreach across the region.

The Bank's flagship art programme is the UOB Painting of the Year competition, which was started in 1982 to recognise Southeast Asian artists and to offer them the opportunity to showcase their works to the wider community. The competition was extended to Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and in 2023, to Vietnam. It is now the longest running art competition in Singapore and one of the most prestigious in Southeast Asia.

Over the past 40 years, the competition has cultivated and advanced the careers of many artists in Singapore. Notable among them are Mr Goh Beng Kwan (1982 winner), and the late Mr Anthony Poon (1983 winner) and Mr Chua Ek Kay (1991 winner), who received the Singapore Cultural Medallion, Singapore's most distinguished art award.

The competition has also recognised talents from across the region through the UOB Southeast Asian POY award. Previous winners include Ms Pratchaya Charernsook from Thailand in 2023, Mr Chomrawi Suksom from Thailand in 2022, Mr Saiful Razman from Malaysia in 2021, Mr Prabu Perdana from Indonesia in 2020, Mr Anagard from Indonesia in 2019, Mr Suvi Wahyudianto from Indonesia in 2018, Mr Sukit Choosri from Thailand in 2017, Mr Gatot Indrajati from Indonesia in 2016, Mr Anggar Prasetyo from Indonesia in 2015, Mr Antonius Subiyanto from Indonesia in 2014 and Ms Stefanie Hauger from Singapore in 2013.

Together with the UOB POY winning artists, UOB also runs art workshops for underprivileged and special needs children regularly. At these workshops, the young learn art techniques from art professionals and award-winning artists.

In recognition of the Bank's long-term commitment to art, UOB was presented with the Singapore National Arts Council's Distinguished Patron of the Arts Award for the 18th consecutive year in 2022.

APPENDIX A: Winners of the 2024 UOB POY competition (Regional)

Established Artist Category (Regional) – UOB POY Award

2024 UOB Southeast Asian Painting of the Year Mr Yong Wee Loon, A Sip Through Time 2024 UOB Painting of the Year (Thailand) Mr Sukit Choosri, Disguise 2024 UOB Painting of the Year (Indonesia) Mr Muhammad Yakin, The Idol of Unmoved Uncaused Cause Mover 2024 UOB Painting of the Year (Malaysia) Mr Hasanul Isyraf Idris, Durio 2024 UOB Painting of the Year (Vietnam) Mr Nguyen Viet Cuong, Dòng Chảy (Flow)

Emerging Artist Category (Regional) – Most Promising Artist of the Year Award

2024 Most Promising Artist of the Year (Thailand) Ms Patnaree Boonmee, The Hostile Society 2024 Most Promising Artist of the Year (Indonesia) Mr Bawana Helga Firmansyah, Catatan Belakang (Back Note) 2024 Most Promising Artist of the Year (Malaysia) Ms Nurul Shahida Binti Ibrahim, Baruh (Lowland) 2024 Most Promising Artist of the Year (Singapore) Ms Joanna Maneckji, That Blessed Mood 2024 Most Promising Artist of the Year (Vietnam) Ms Phan Tu Tran, Doraeco

APPENDIX B: Winners of the 2024 UOB POY competition (Singapore)

Established Artist Category (Singapore)

2024 UOB Painting of the Year (Singapore) Mr Yong Wee Loon, A Sip Through Time Gold Award Mr Tan Chin Boon, Immortal's Realm Silver Award Ms Dana Lim, The Look Back Bronze Award Mr Wu Xiaoxun, Passive Panic

Emerging Artist Category (Singapore)

2023 Most Promising Artist of the Year (Singapore) Ms Joanna Maneckji, That Blessed Mood Gold Award Mr Maurice Chan, Desolation Silver Award Ms Beryl Kwok, 460042 Bronze Award Ms Chan Mi Ki, Transit of Hope

