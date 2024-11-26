Singapore auto market stays bright with tech injection from Sgcarmart

SINGAPORE, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sleepy showrooms filled with dubious characters used to be the defining feature of Singapore's used car trade, but the sector has seen rapid change in the past years.

Founded as an online car classifieds page, Sgcarmart's arrival brought much needed light to consumers shopping in an otherwise opaque market. Those looking to purchase a used car could now see just what alternatives were available, all at clearly stated prices, with the simple click of a few buttons. The firm had finally corrected the long unaddressed discrepancy of market knowledge back in favour of the everyday consumer, and with this, came fairer prices for all looking to purchase a set of wheels.

But Sgcarmart did not rest content with what it had achieved. As consumer habits and expectations evolved in the rapidly growing city-state, so too did the firm evolve.

On the front-end, the firm has embraced new programming languages, integrating it across its projects even as the dominance of the programming language only started to become apparent. Alongside this, Sgcarmart also made the transition to more modern frameworks, moves that have enabled it to create more efficient and user-friendly applications.

The changes have been a welcome beacon for all in Singapore. Today, the Sgcarmart website and accompanying app is packed with prices and details of new and used cars alike (information that is much needed in this market). Users can also easily obtain information on vehicle care and maintenance, and there's a host of resources for individuals to obtain parts and accessories for their vehicles.

More recently, Sgcarmart has also taken to integrate AI into its workflows, allowing it to enhance staff productivity while ensuring it remains ready to tackle future challenges with confidence.

Propelling this most recent embrace of technology is Sgcarmart's GM of Product Development, Mrs. Paustina Chou, who recently won the Tech Talent Assembly award for "Tech Talent Builders". Together with the team, she has designed and developed a multifaceted strategy designed to foster tech talent growth at Sgcarmart, building the people that have stood at the centre of the firm's innovation.

With the goal of ensuring that talents are up to date with the latest emerging market trends including the growth of modern development frameworks, widespread use of generative AI, as well as the maturing of cloud computing and machine learning, she has worked closely with the teams under her care to ensure all within the firm stay updated in a rapidly evolving tech landscape.

Shahrul Tahir, CEO of Sgcarmart, said, "At Sgcarmart, we continue to cement our position as Singapore's no.1 automotive platform by our continuous pursuit on improvement, both on technology and on talent development."

There's still more work to be done, of course. 2024 saw car prices in the country skyrocket, while a multi-day failure of one of the nation's oldest train lines has led to renewed doubts about how the state ought to manage its public transport infrastructure.

Addressing these will no doubt require clever solutions from the world of public policy and urban planning. But the nation can at least rest easy with the knowledge that when it comes to applying new tech, the (head) lights at Sgcarmart are shining brighter than ever.

About SGCM Pte Ltd

As the first choice car site with over 30,000 listings, Sgcarmart offers the largest database of new and used cars, with an average of 10 cars sold every hour, helping to drive approximately 70% of all second-hand car transactions in Singapore. The platform receives more than 1.6 million users every month, offering the highest level of support for drivers with its suite of value-added car ownership & transactional services.

SOURCE Sgcarmart