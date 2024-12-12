Singapore-based interactive video streaming provider launches in Vietnam to provide interactive media solutions for brands

BeLive Technology announces exciting new partnership with DigiLive to make interactive and shoppable content the way of the future for consumers and brands

SINGAPORE, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading interactive live commerce and shoppable short video provider BeLive Technology has, today, announced a new collaboration with DigiLive, an experienced technology and media player in Vietnam. This latest collaboration aims to connect both the retail and content worlds, to help increase sales and engagement for some of the biggest brands across the globe. BeLive Technology is a well-known provider of interactive live streaming solutions in Southeast Asia. Co-founded in 2016 by Kenneth Tan, the company targets brands who want to integrate interactive live streaming and shoppable videos into their websites and apps to engage with customers.

For this partnership, DigiLive will be focusing to usher in a new era of e-commerce in Vietnam through providing curated content, engagement and unparalleled entertainment. It will see them elevate the entire online shopping experiences, from a mere transaction to a must-attend online entertaining affair, bringing an end to the days of passive shopping.

Shoppable video content has transformed consumer behaviour through making product searches more alluring than ever before. It has meant that consumers can not only read product descriptions but view them in action, add to a cart and purchase in minutes. Shoppable live streams are set to elevate the buying process, by providing consumers with the ability to ask celebrities questions about the products and receive answers in real-time. They are seen to provide the most immersive and connected experience between brands and consumers to date.

The BeLive and DigiLive partnership is set to increase engagement, transform experiences, boost sales and enhance brand loyalty for retailers who continue to feel the effects of competitive pricing. According to a survey, 63% of consumers in Vietnam actively check for prices and priorities value before purchasing goods or services. In addition, 69% of Vietnamese consumers seek information, including through videos to find out about product information before making a purchase.

Vietnam's rapidly growing digital economy, fueled by increasing internet penetration and mobile adoption, provides fertile ground for advanced e-commerce solutions. BeLive and DigiLive's collaboration introduces a suite of products and services designed to meet the unique demands of Vietnamese businesses and consumers. From live-stream shopping and real-time audience interaction to AI-powered content moderation and performance analytics, these offerings aim to redefine the e-commerce experience.

Commenting on this latest partnership, Kenneth Tan, CEO of BeLive Technology, said:

"Vietnam is an exciting market with immense potential. The team is committed to helping businesses in Vietnam harness the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI), interactive live and video solutions to build deeper connections with their customers and drive tangible results."

Speaking about this collaboration, Ms. Chi Tran, founder of DigiLive added:

"We're thrilled to join forces with BeLive to bring a new dimension to interactive marketing and commerce in Vietnam. By combining with BeLive's cutting-edge streaming technology, we're set to create an unparalleled shopping experience that is as entertaining as it is effective. This partnership marks a significant step forward in how we connect brands with consumers, making shopping more interactive, engaging, and accessible. We're excited about the potential this collaboration holds to redefine the e-commerce landscape in Vietnam and beyond."

About BeLive Technology

BeLive Technology is the leading provider of live commerce and shoppable short video solutions in Southeast Asia. BeLive Technology's platform employs advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning developed specifically for live video analysis, live commerce, shoppable short videos, and interactive live streaming. Live streams powered by BeLive Technology have reached more than 100 million viewers worldwide, amounting to more than 50 million hours of content. The company is IMDA SG Digital (SG:D) Accredited. To learn more, please visit https://belive.technology/

About DigiLive

At DigiLive, we embrace the dynamic nature of Gen Y and Z, crafting strategies that resonate with their unique preferences and habits. Our innovative approach combines data-driven insights, creative storytelling, and the latest marketing technologies to help brands forge meaningful connections with their target audience. We specialize in providing cutting-edge digital marketing solutions designed to empower businesses of all sizes to proactively engage with customers and stay ahead of emerging trends. Whether you're looking to enhance your online presence, boost customer engagement, or create impactful campaigns, DigiLive is here to guide your journey in the digital era.

To learn more, please visit: https://digilive.com.vn/

