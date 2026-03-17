Singapore-based WhyQ Evolves to AI-Powered Corporate Dining Partner for Singapore Enterprises

SINGAPORE, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Homegrown food-tech company WhyQ, founded in 2016 with the mission of bringing Singapore's hawker heritage into the digital age, has evolved into a leading Business to Business (B2B) corporate dining operator focused on enterprise-scale food programmes. Today, the company combines restaurant and curated hawker partnerships with in-house logistics and data-driven tools to support workforce productivity and employee wellbeing at scale.

Today, WhyQ manages high-volume meal deployments across Singapore's Central Business District and key business hubs with limited dining access, including Pasir Panjang, Science Park and Paya Lebar Quarter. WhyQ works with over 500 partner merchants and delivers more than 2,500 meals daily, specialising in consolidated corporate meal programmes for 50 to 1,000 employees per drop. With budgets ranging from S$8 to S$25 per meal, the platform combines hawker favourites with curated restaurant brands to provide nutritionally balanced, custom-designed menus.

Building on its operational scale, WhyQ is set to transition from pilot to full-scale rollout of "WhyQ Intelligence" in Q3 2026. The AI-driven platform is designed to reposition corporate catering from a transactional expense into a measurable workplace strategy.

For employees, WhyQ Intelligence offers personalised nutrition tracking, AI-powered meal recommendations and gamified wellness scoring. For HR leaders, the platform provides a strategic dashboard that links meal participation with attendance trends and employee engagement, alongside automated diversity and inclusion audits to ensure dietary requirements—including Halal, vegan and allergen-specific needs—are consistently met.

"We realized that for our enterprise clients, a meal isn't just a perk; it's a tool for culture and productivity. WhyQ Intelligence bridges the gap between cafeteria logistics and data-backed employee wellness. Rather than operating as a traditional food aggregator, we work closely with clients to design customised menus that balance taste, nutrition, and operational efficiency. Local comfort classics remain popular among Singapore's workforce, particularly Chinese, Malay, and Indonesian dishes. At the same time, we have observed rising demand for premium salads and grain bowls as employers prioritise employee wellness." said Varun Saraf, Co-Founder & CEO, WhyQ.

Food safety remains central to WhyQ's operating model. The company maintains an internal food safety audit team that conducts rigorous onboarding and quarterly on-site kitchen inspections. Merchants must achieve a minimum 80% audit score to qualify.

All meals adhere to a strict four-hour protocol—from cooking to consumption—in line with Singapore Food Agency (SFA) guidelines. WhyQ has built a proprietary safety infrastructure that starts long before a meal is even ordered. WhyQ also operates a fully in-house logistics fleet to maintain temperature integrity throughout the delivery process. This operational discipline has enabled the company to retain major enterprise accounts, that includes leading tech firms with over 1000 workforce.

"At enterprise scale, food is not a commodity—it is an operational liability," says Rishabh Singhvi, Co-Founder & COO. "Corporate catering requires accountability, not just aggregation. Without our institutionalized safeguards—like daily sample retention and strict temperature monitoring—the system is fragile. We've built a 'safety-first' logistics engine that ensures the health of an entire workforce is never a gamble."

Approximately 20% of WhyQ's corporate volume continues to come from hawker partners, preserving its founding mission. The remaining 80% is driven by curated restaurant brands including SaladStop!, Guzman y Gomez, Haidilao, KFC, Pizza Hut and others.

"Corporate dining has evolved significantly in recent years. Employers are looking for healthier, customisable options that support employee wellbeing without compromising on taste," said Frantz Braha, Chief Growth Officer at SaladStop Group. "Through our partnership with WhyQ, we're able to deliver nutritionally balanced meals at scale to corporate teams across Singapore, while maintaining the quality and freshness that our brand is known for. The platform's operational discipline and focus on food safety give us confidence in serving large enterprise clients."

About WhyQ

Founded in Singapore in 2016, WhyQ is a corporate-focused food technology platform that delivers large-scale office dining solutions to leading enterprises in Singapore. Originally launched to digitalise access to Singapore's hawker heritage, the company has since evolved into a full-stack Business to Business (B2B) catering partner serving major clients islandwide.

WhyQ works with over 500 partner merchants and delivers more than 2,500 meals daily, specialising in consolidated corporate meal programmes for 50 to 1,000 employees per drop. With budgets ranging from S$8 to S$25 per meal, the platform combines hawker favourites with curated restaurant brands to provide nutritionally balanced, custom-designed menus.

Food safety is a core operational pillar. All merchants undergo strict onboarding and quarterly kitchen audits, meals adhere to a four-hour safety window, and deliveries are managed through a fully in-house logistics team. The company maintains a 98.7% on-time delivery rate and resolves 99.5% of issues within 24 hours.

Through its AI-powered platform, WhyQ Intelligence—currently in pilot phase—the company aims to transform corporate catering into a measurable workplace strategy by linking meal programmes with employee wellness, engagement and productivity insights.

WhyQ is founded by Varun Saraf and Rishabh Singhvi, both graduates of Singapore Management University (SMU). For more information, please visit https://www.whyq.sg/

SOURCE WhyQ