Singapore Biennale 2025: Experience Singapore Anew Through Art

SB2025 activates five neighbourhoods across the city, comprising over 100 artworks by more than 80 artists, alongside independent presentations from a diverse network of invited curatorial collectives. At Singapore Art Museum at Tanjong Pagar Distripark, artworks explore the complex interplay of history, technology, memory, and daily life. Paul Chan's bright nylon figures greet visitors, evoking shifting notions of the body, pleasure, and one's relationship to nature. In the gallery, Álvaro Urbano's stainless steel plants become characters in a carefully staged environmental theatre, reflecting on our layered histories of plantation agriculture and orchid diplomacy. RRD (Red de Reproducción y Distribución) explores everyday expressions from street-food packaging to artisanal plates, presenting unexpected connections between Singaporean and Mexican culinary cultures.

Along Singapore's Orchard shopping belt, SB2025 activates strata-titled malls and the former Raffles Girls' School at 20 Anderson Road. Step into the school field to encounter a transdisciplinary project by curatorial contributor Hothouse that questions the tamed definition of "nature". Look out for a "lucky cat" hidden amongst greenery, as Salad Dressing examines the ethics of rewilding, displacement and spiritual ecology.

In the Civic District, the Biennale activates monuments and public spaces like Fort Canning Park. lololol presents an after-dusk journey with a site-responsive light installation at the Lighthouse, and a sound walk around the park that speaks to the history of wayfinding. Scan the QR code to kickstart a GPS-enabled, self-guided sound walk, and immerse in a narrative shaped by the artists' encounters with lighthouses, keepers and crypto-linguists.

Along the Rail Corridor and its surrounding spaces, artworks explore how infrastructures shape how people live and belong. At Wessex Estate, Blenheim Court, the sea lingers in Jesse Jones' film and installation, where oyster shells are used to explore hydrofeminism and prehistoric ecofeminism. Have a kombucha by Huang Po-Chih, with unique flavours using ingredients from the artist's hometown in Taiwan, and economic crops that were once widely grown in Singapore. The work is also sold at multiple sites for Biennale-goers to enjoy.

SB2025 is commissioned by the National Arts Council, Singapore, supported by the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth, and organised by Singapore Art Museum. Find the full list of venues, artists and programmes at SB2025's website , or follow Facebook ( @SingaporeBiennale ) and Instagram ( @sgbiennale ).

SOURCE Singapore Biennale 2025 (SB2025)