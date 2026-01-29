Singapore Brand Radar Tyres secures strategic multi-year deal with Cricket South Africa as their Global Partner

SINGAPORE, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore headquartered Omni United's flagship, Radar Tyres is proud to announce that it has signed a strategic multi-year partnership with Cricket South Africa (CSA), becoming the Global Partner for the Proteas and Junior Proteas across all major formats.

Left to right: GS Sareen, President & CEO, Omni United; Aiden Markram - T20I Captain, South Africa National Cricket Team; Mtunzi Jonas, CCO, Cricket South Africa (CSA) Photo Credit @ SuperSport TV. 100 foot Jersey reveal at Boland Park Cricket Stadium in Paarl, South Africa

For Radar Tyres, this partnership represents a strategic brand-building investment in a globally followed sport with a broad international audience. Founded and headquartered in Singapore, Omni United's Radar Tyres exemplifies how local enterprises can scale successfully through innovation, strong governance and a global mindset. Its evolution from a home-grown brand to an internationally recognised player reinforces Singapore's reputation for building world-class companies with international impact and the ability of Singapore-based companies to compete and succeed on the global stage. By leveraging high-impact global sporting platforms, Radar continues to build brand equity worldwide while remaining committed to delivering premium-performance tyres at an accessible price point showcasing the strength and credibility of Singapore enterprises in international markets.

As part of the agreement, Radar Tyres will hold headline sponsorship rights for the Proteas Men's and Women's T20 International teams, while serving as an Associate Partner for the Proteas Men's and Women's ODI and Test teams. The partnership also extends to the future of South African cricket, with Radar Tyres named Official Headline Partner of the Proteas Under-19 Men's and Women's teams.

The partnership delivers extensive on-field and off-field brand visibility, including exclusive logo placement on match and training kits worn by the Proteas Men's, Proteas Women's, and Under-19 teams. The Proteas Men revealed the newly branded T20I kit during the KFC T20I series on 27 January in Paarl.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. G.S. Sareen, Founder, President and CEO of Omni United, said:

"Becoming the Global Partner of the Proteas is a proud milestone for Radar Tyres and a strong validation of what a Singaporean brand can achieve on the global stage. From our roots in Singapore, we have built Radar Tyres into an international brand, and representing a globally followed sport like cricket reflects both our ambition and our confidence in using sport as a powerful platform to build brand equity, strengthen dealer partnerships, enhance trust and credibility, and connect with households worldwide. We are thankful to Cricket South Africa for their partnership and are proud to support the sport of cricket, which plays a vital role in uniting communities and inspiring excellence across generations. This partnership allows us to engage with cricket fans both locally and internationally, while reinforcing Radar Tyres' commitment to delivering reliable, premium-performance tyres at an accessible price point."

Pholetsi Moseki, Chief Executive Officer, CSA commented:

"CSA is extremely proud to partner with Radar Tyres, a brand that shares our values and commitment to excellence. This partnership is a significant milestone, securing support not only for our senior teams but for our junior teams as well. This partnership reflects our deliberate approach to working with like-minded organisations, guided by a long-term vision of developing the game, supporting our players, and delivering memorable experiences for fans. Radar Tyres' support also reinforces CSA's commitment to excellence and inclusion, strengthening our ability to drive high performance across all levels."

Since 2024 Radar Tyres has also been sponsoring the Singapore Golf Association(SGA) to support and promote upcoming local talent. The brand has also been supporting the Breast Cancer research since 2011 as a part of its deep rooted values of giving back to society.

For more information please visit www.omni-united.com or www.radartyres.com.

Watch the jersey reveal video here - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qLPzfWjjB4w

ABOUT OMNI UNITED

Omni United is a tyre designer, manufacturer and distributor. The company offers a complete range of consumer and commercial tyres marketed under the brand names: Radar Tyres, Patriot Tires, American Tourer, Tecnica, and Corsa. Singapore-headquartered Omni United was founded in 2003 by entrepreneur G.S. Sareen. As a reliable business partner with innovative products, unparalleled customer service and logistics solutions, Omni United has a global footprint and is selling products in over 80 countries.

ABOUT RADAR TYRES:

Radar Tyres, the flagship brand of Singapore-headquartered Omni United, is a global tyre brand available in over 80 countries worldwide. The brand firmly believes that everyone has the right to access top-quality, premium tyres at affordable prices. Radar Tyres are test-proven to deliver performance and reliability comparable to leading brands but without the premium price tag. Radar Tyres offers a comprehensive range of tyres for all seasons and applications, covering passenger cars, SUVs, 4x4s, electric vehicles (EVs) and commercial vehicles. The brand also has deep-rooted values and is committed to sustainability and giving back to society.

SOURCE Omni United (S) Pte Ltd