Singapore consumers ranked CIMB as the Best Consumer Bank for Customer Service

SINGAPORE, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CIMB Singapore has been voted top consumer bank for customer service in The Straits Times "Singapore's Best Customer Service Survey 2024/25". This is the second consecutive year that CIMB has been recognised as one of the top consumer banks in Singapore by The Straits Times and Statista. The results of the survey are based on more than 96,000 evaluations from over 10,000 customers in Singapore.

"Customer-centricity is knowing what our customers need and want. This philosophy guides the way we work; transformative projects have taken place over the past years to improve our offerings," said Victor Lee, CEO of CIMB Singapore.

Leveraging technology is one of the ways to make it simple for retail customers to begin their journey with CIMB. Customers can easily apply for an account or any regular banking products and services digitally, making it faster and more convenient.

Commercial customers such as small and medium-sized enterprises can easily get started too. Today, business account opening process takes only 15 minutes and the required documents were reduced from 13 to three.

CIMB's efforts in combining digital innovation with customer care have borne fruit, as the number of accounts opened increased by five times in 2023 compared to 2022, and overall revenue grew 33%.

For customers of CIMB Preferred – the bank's priority banking program for affluent individuals – the consistency and dedication of having a long-serving relationship manager sets the bank apart.

"At CIMB, our highly experienced team of wealth managers prioritises nurturing enduring relationships with our customers, built over years of trust," Victor added.

Reflecting on this achievement, Victor commented that "Winning the Best Customer Service award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team to be the better option when it comes to banking by focusing on value and simplicity. We are humbled that our efforts have not gone unnoticed."

"We would like to thank our customers for believing us. They give us purpose to everything that we do and inspire us to deliver the best banking experience."

