Singapore Cybersecurity Solutions Provider ONESECURE Launches CyberArk-Powered Service to Boost Identity Security for Organisations in Singapore and ASEAN

New service to help organisations of all sizes safeguard against increasing instances of data breaches that compromise identities

SINGAPORE, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore-based Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP), ONESECURE , announces that it will offer the CyberArk Identity Security Platform to organisations across Singapore and the ASEAN region to help protect customers from identity-based attacks.

Guarding against the compromise of the human and machine credentials that allow access to critical data and assets has become a priority for every organisation. ONESECURE's new service offering, built on CyberArk, aims to provide greater accessibility to specialised cybersecurity services and solutions to help meet this need.

ONESECURE's team of highly skilled cybersecurity analysts work round the clock to manage and monitor privileged sessions in real-time to audit activity, track compliance, and provide real-time updates including patching. By relying on ONESECURE for software management tasks, companies can focus on other responsibilities such as training and onboarding cybersecurity staff to further strengthen their organisational defences against attacks.

"Identity-related breaches have become one of the most common threats in today's cybersecurity landscape," says Edmund How, Founder of ONESECURE. "Compromising identities remains the most effective way for attackers to circumvent cyber defences and access sensitive data and assets. Through our collaboration with CyberArk, ONESECURE will offer both the expertise and technology to help companies adapt these solutions to their existing businesses."

"Business transformation, driven by digital and cloud initiatives, continues to result in a surge in new enterprise identities," says Lim Teck Wee, Area Vice President, ASEAN, CyberArk. "CyberArk's unified platform applies intelligent privilege controls to both human and machine identities, so businesses can secure access to any resource, helping them progress in their Zero Trust journey. With ONESECURE, we will bring these benefits to a greater breadth of organisations in Singapore and the ASEAN region."

CyberArk is the leader in identity security and has a presence in major economies across the globe – including in Singapore – and over 8,000 customers worldwide. ONESECURE, which was founded in 2008, has grown to become a leading MSSP that offers advisory and technological services to businesses across Asia.

About ONESECURE

Founded in 2008, ONESECURE is one of the fastest-growing managed security service providers in the region, offering customised cybersecurity solutions and expert advisory services to over 100 companies in Asia, including local telcos, small to medium-size enterprises, and schools. Beyond its existing 24/7 server monitoring, anti-DDoS and web application security services, ONESECURE continues to keep abreast of global cyber threats, enhancing its cyber protection features to better fit the evolving needs of enterprises.

