Singapore Healthtech Aiteaic Unveils Proprietary TCM Wellness System Pairing AI Tongue Scanning with Nanobubble Extraction

Award-winning "scan-to-cup" wellness platform debuts at CHI Innovate 2026 (2–4 July) and powers Singapore's first AI-driven TCM afternoon tea, in its first commercial deployments. API licensing for partners opens later this year.

SINGAPORE, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aiteaic, a Singapore-based wellness technology company, has unveiled a proprietary TCM diagnostic platform that uses best-in-class AI vision technology to deliver tongue-based constitution analysis. The platform makes its first commercial deployments through two flagship launches: a Premium Exhibitor showcase at CHI Innovate 2026 (2–4 July) and Singapore's first AI-driven TCM afternoon tea at Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel Singapore. Its AI vision engine, trained on more than 6,000 tagged tongue images, has been validated against a Springer Nature-published benchmark of 83.7% accuracy for 9-class TCM constitution classification, with API licensing for wellness, healthcare and hospitality partners opening later this year.

Aiteaic’s patented nanobubble high-pressure extraction machine. (Credit: Aiteaic by Luli)

How the System Works — Scan, Match, Brew

The Aiteaic platform comprises three integrated components:

The scan: Users capture a tongue image via a web app. The AI vision engine analyses it against a proprietary TCM diagnostic rule set, identifying the user's body constitution — such as Qi Deficiency, Damp-Heat or Yin Deficiency — in under 30 seconds. The match: Based on the result, the system recommends herbal tea formulations developed using TCM ingredient principles. The brew: The recommended capsule is brewed using Aiteaic's patented nanobubble high-pressure extraction machine, which preserves up to 97% of the herbs' active compounds — delivering a smooth, nutrient-rich cup with no bitterness. The entire scan-to-sip journey takes less than two minutes.

An Integrated System

"We've built an integrated TCM wellness system — not just an AI model," said Jovalene Teo, CEO & Founder of Aiteaic and Luli. "The AI is the engine, but our proprietary TCM diagnostic logic, herbal formulations, and patented nanobubble extraction technology are what make the experience truly unique. We're not an AI lab — we're a TCM wellness company that uses AI to make ancient wisdom accessible, delicious and personal."

The platform combines four layers of technology, each contributing to the seamless scan-to-cup experience:

Layer What it is Why it matters 1. AI Vision Engine Trained on 6,000+ tagged tongue images; validated against a Springer Nature-published benchmark of 83.7% accuracy for 9-class TCM constitution classification. Fast, clinically credible tongue analysis. 2. TCM Diagnostic Logic Proprietary rule set translating scan results into a primary TCM constitution (1 of 9) and key imbalances (Dampness, Heat, Qi stagnation). The "TCM brain" that makes the scan clinically meaningful. 3. Herbal Formulations Eleven herbal tea blends addressing specific constitutions, developed on TCM ingredient principles (药食同源). Backed by TCM practitioners. 4. Nanobubble Extraction Patented high-pressure nanobubble brewing preserving up to 97% of active compounds, with no bitterness. The hardware moat — highly efficient and optimized extraction.

Award-Winning Foundation

The platform builds on Luli's SBR Technology Excellence Award 2026, which recognised its TCM AI Mirror in the AI – Food & Beverage category. Luli's platform has served over 3,000 people and, during a pilot at Meta Singapore, recorded a 92% user satisfaction rate. Luli was also named Best Tea 2025 by The Straits Times and has completed pilots with Meta and Bloomberg.

Premium Exhibitor at CHI Innovate 2026 (2–4 July)

Aiteaic has been invited as a Premium Exhibitor at CHI Innovate 2026, Singapore's largest healthcare innovation event, hosted by the Centre for Healthcare Innovation (CHI). At a dedicated "Wellness Corner," more than 800 healthcare leaders, policymakers and clinicians can experience the complete journey — from AI tongue scan via web app to a freshly brewed, personalised wellness tea.

Powering Singapore's First AI-Driven TCM Afternoon Tea

From 16 July 2026, Aiteaic's scan-to-cup ecosystem powers Singapore's first AI-driven TCM afternoon tea at The Lobby Lounge, Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel Singapore — the first time a hotel in Singapore has integrated TCM diagnostic technology into an afternoon tea experience. Full experience and reservation details are available from the hotel's media team.

First Deployments and API Roadmap

Following these first deployments, Aiteaic will open API access to wellness brands, healthcare providers and hospitality partners, with indicative pricing from US$0.01 per scan. Luli, the consumer face of Aiteaic, operates a flagship store at Marina Square.

About Aiteaic

Aiteaic is a Singapore-based AI-powered TCM wellness platform rooted in the award-winning heritage of Luli — named Best Tea 2025 by The Straits Times and winner of the SBR Technology Excellence Awards 2026. At its heart is an AI mirror that scans the face and tongue to identify a user's TCM body constitution in under 30 seconds. Based on that profile, its herbal tea capsule system recommends a targeted brew, freshly prepared using patented nanobubble high-pressure extraction that preserves up to 97% of the herbs' active compounds. Aiteaic brings AI-powered TCM wellness to hotels, offices and homes. For more information, visit aiteaic.com.

About Luli

Luli is a modern TCM tea brand that believes wellness should be delicious, accessible and free from bitterness. Named Best Tea 2025 by The Straits Times, Luli transforms traditional Chinese Medicine into modern, flavour-forward beverages — from herbal milk teas to functional wellness shots. Luli operates a flagship store at Marina Square and has completed successful pilots with Meta and Bloomberg. Luli is the consumer face of Aiteaic, bringing AI-powered TCM wellness to everyday tea lovers. For more information, visit https://linktr.ee/luli.sg.

About Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel Singapore

An award-winning and sustainable riverside hotel along the bank of the Singapore River, and the hospitality partner behind Singapore's first AI-driven TCM afternoon tea. Visit www.grandcopthorne.com.sg for more information.

The press kit and hi-res images are available here.

APPENDIX: How the 97% Extraction Technology Works

Component Description Nanobubble generation The system creates ultra-fine gas bubbles (nanobubbles) within the brewing liquid using high-pressure cavitation. These bubbles average 10–100nm in diameter — thousands of times smaller than a standard tea bubble. Increased surface area Nanobubbles provide an extremely high gas-liquid interfacial area, dramatically improving contact between water and herbal compounds. Enhanced extraction The combination of nanobubbles and high pressure disrupts plant cell walls more effectively than conventional steeping, releasing a higher percentage of active compounds (polyphenols, flavonoids, saponins) into the brew. Stable suspension Nanobubbles remain suspended in liquid for extended periods, ensuring consistent extraction throughout the brewing cycle.

Result: 97% nutrient yield — significantly higher than traditional steeping (approx. 40–60%) or standard pod machines (approx. 60–70%).

Scientific validation. Independent research has shown that nanobubble-assisted extraction significantly increases polyphenol yield compared to conventional methods. Aiteaic's proprietary system adapts this technology for TCM herbs, optimising pressure, temperature and bubble size for each capsule formulation.

SOURCE LULI TEA & COFFEE PTE. LTD.