Singapore Hosts Record-Breaking World Robot Olympiad (WRO®) International Final 2025

SINGAPORE, Nov. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Robot Olympiad International Final 2025 officially opened on Wednesday at Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre.

Young Minds Shaping The Future

WRO Flag Ceremony at WRO International Final 2025 (Photo credit: WRO)

This year's theme "The Future of Robots," explores how robotics can help address global challenges and improve lives with solutions in areas such as sustainability, health, accessibility and more. Close to 600 teams will compete across four categories — RoboMission, RoboSports, Future Innovators, and Future Engineers — showcasing creative solutions to real-world problems through hands-on robotics challenges.

These teams have advanced to the WRO International Finals through local and national competitions throughout 2025. The global competition will culminate in a closing ceremony on 28 November 2025, when winners across all categories will be announced.

More Students Choose Robotics

Participation in WRO is on the rise. The 2025 season saw a 14% lift in official participants, increasing from 24,577 teams in 2024 to 27,920 teams worldwide in 2025. Overall growth reaches 20% when including starter projects designed to make robotics and STEM education fun and accessible for beginners.

"Robotics education is about fostering the next generation of innovators and problem-solvers, so I am very pleased to see this growing traction," said Claus Ditlev Christensen, Secretary General of the World Robot Olympiad Association. "Part of this success comes from WRO's entry-level robotics initiatives, such as RoboStarter. This year, we have given more than 14,000 students a friendly, flexible, and low-pressure introduction to robotics."

Another initiative with significant potential is the free global learning platform WRO Learn, which connects and amplifies WRO's many teaching efforts across its international network.

Expanding Access to Robotics and STEM Education

"WRO brings together bright young minds from around the world and highlights how young people can use technology to make a difference," said Ms Lynette Tan, CEO of Space Faculty, the national organizer for the WRO in Singapore and host for the WRO 2025 International Final. "Seeing the championship return to the birthplace of WRO marks a full-circle moment for us, and we are proud to host the International Finals. It cements Singapore's position as a leading hub for innovation and STEM education, and inspires the next generation of innovators and problem solvers."

During the WRO 2025 International Final there is also a special feature organized by Space Faculty, called Expand Space — a future-focused zone that brings together visionary ideas, new partnerships and cross-industry inspiration across Space, Robotics and AI.

The three-day event will conclude with a closing ceremony on 28 November 2025, where winners across all categories will be announced, partner prizes awarded, and the host country for the 2026 WRO International Final revealed.

SOURCE WRO