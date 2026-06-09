Singapore hosts the world's first Vibes pop-up as trading card fever grips the city

Free, walk-in | School holidays | 220 River Valley Road | 14–30 June.

SINGAPORE, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Orange Cap Games, the New York-based studio behind the Vibes trading card game, has chosen Singapore for its first physical retail activation globally.

The pop-up is hosted by PlaySpace, a new enrichment play venue at 220 River Valley Road – steps from New Bahru, one of Singapore's most exciting new lifestyle destinations - free and open daily from 11am to 7pm throughout the Singapore school holidays, 14 - 30 June 2026.

The activation coincides with the worldwide launch of Vibes Set 3: Birb & Pengu on 18 June - Singapore is the Asia flagship market for the release. The third set in the series, Birb & Pengu brings both characters together for the first time, introducing new card mechanics and ultra-rare Sketch cards, of which only ten of each exist.

Vibes is a trading card game (TCG) featuring two characters Singaporeans will recognise: Moonbirds, a distinctive red bird owned by Orange Cap Games, which acquired the Intellectual Property from Yuga Labs in May 2025. Pudgy Penguins, the chubby round-faced penguin that has been travelling across WhatsApp and Instagram as stickers for years. Vibes has sold over four million cards across 100+ retailers worldwide since its December 2024 launch.

"Singapore has one of the most passionate and knowledgeable card communities in Asia. It was the obvious choice for our first physical home. Vibes is built for moments like this, where the cards, the characters, and the community come together in one place, and we can't wait to make that happen here," said Gary Mao, Co-founder, Orange Cap Games.

PlaySpace was co-founded by siblings Teri Tan and Titus Chia, whose events company Puzzle Pros has run play experiences for Singapore schools and families since 2024. PlaySpace at 220 River Valley Road brings that play spirit into a permanent home. From Lego and mechanical puzzles to construction block games and board games, PlaySpace is designed for hands-on discovery, guided by a licensed early childhood educator. PlaySpace opens formally in July 2026.

"After bringing play experiences to schools, families and organizations across Singapore, opening a permanent home felt like the natural next step. PlaySpace is a space where people of all ages can play. Step in to discover something new, whether that's a puzzle, a board game, or a card game they've either never played before or are secretly obsessed over. We believe play is for everyone, and with a physical space, we are creating a safe space for good ol' fun." said Titus Chia, co-founder, PlaySpace.

What: Vibes at PlaySpace. A free, walk-in pop-up for the global launch of Vibes Set 3: Birb & Pengu

Vibes at PlaySpace. A free, walk-in pop-up for the global launch of Vibes Set 3: Birb & Pengu Where: PlaySpace, 220 River Valley Road, Singapore, a short walk from new Bahru, and 5 mins from Fort Canning MRT

PlaySpace, 220 River Valley Road, Singapore, a short walk from new Bahru, and 5 mins from Fort Canning MRT When: 14 - 30 June 2026, daily 11am - 7pm. Free entry, no booking required.

14 - 30 June 2026, daily 11am - 7pm. Free entry, no booking required. Key dates: 13 June: VIP preview 14 June: Moonbirds Community Meetup (2-4pm) 14 – 17 June: Full-day Public Opening with pre-orders for Vibes Set 3: Birb & Pengu 18 June: Vibes Set 3: Birb & Pengu global launch 20–21 June: Superteam & Pudgy Penguins community weekend 27 June: Birbs, Pengus and Friends Meetup

On site: Vibes Set 3 cards, character merchandise, game tutorials, giveaways

About Orange Cap Games

Orange Cap Games (OCG) is a New York-based gaming studio founded in 2024, focused on the design, manufacture, and distribution of trading card games in physical and digital formats. OCG produces Vibes, a trading card game (TCG) featuring the Moonbirds and Pudgy Penguins IPs, which has sold over four million cards across 100+ retailers worldwide since its December 2024 launch. OCG owns the Moonbirds, Mythics, and Oddities IP, acquired from Yuga Labs in May 2025. The company raised a total of over $10M since inception.

Set 3, Birb & Pengu, is the first time both characters appear together. It introduces Fit cards that allow players to upgrade their character cards, plus Birb foils, Fish foils, and an ultra-rare Sketch card featuring serialised reproductions of artists' original concept drawings - only ten of each exist. Packs contain 12 game cards across four rarities (common, uncommon, rare, and epic), with a code card for an online pack. Boxes contain 24 booster packs. Sets 1 and 2 - Enter the Huddle and Legend of Lils - are already in circulation.

About PlaySpace

PlaySpace is a Singapore enrichment play company co-founded by Teri Tan, Titus Chia, and Sharon Paul, which brings play experiences to schools, families, and corporate groups across Singapore. Its new permanent home at 220 River Valley Road features Lego, puzzles, building block games, and board games, with a licensed early childhood educator on hand for enrichment classes. Open to walk-ins and available for private hire, PlaySpace is built on a simple belief: that play is for everyone, at every age. PlaySpace opens formally in mid-July 2026.

Website: https://playspace.sg/

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/playspacesg

Media Contact:

Sylvia McKaige, [email protected]

SOURCE Orange Cap Games