Singapore Immigration Consultancy Unveils Redesigned Website With Free PR Readiness Consultation for Over 200,000 Work Pass Holders in Singapore

The new platform connects EP and S Pass holders directly with SIC's consultants for personalised eligibility assessments, documentation guidance, and appointment booking across three offices in Singapore.

SINGAPORE, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore Immigration Consultancy Pte Ltd (SIC) has officially launched a fully redesigned website at singaporeimmigrationconsultancy.com.sg, providing foreign professionals in Singapore with a more accessible and resource-rich platform to navigate the Permanent Residency (PR) and Singapore Citizenship application process.

The revamped site introduces a streamlined consultation pathway aimed at reducing the confusion that has long surrounded the PR application process for Singapore's estimated 200,000-plus Employment Pass and S Pass holders.

Central to the redesign is a straightforward appointment booking pathway that connects visitors directly with SIC's consultants for a complimentary one-on-one PR profile assessment. Rather than relying on generic online tools or forums, EP and S Pass holders can now schedule a face-to-face session at one of SIC's three offices across East, West, and Central Singapore, with appointments confirmable in under two minutes directly from the website.

SIC developed this approach in response to a pattern the firm observed consistently across client intake sessions: applicants arriving after months of confusion, having received conflicting information from online forums and unqualified advisors.

"We kept hearing from applicants that they spent months feeling completely lost before they found us," said Aaron Lee, Managing Director at Singapore Immigration Consultancy. "This website is built to give any EP or S Pass holder, whether they engage us or not, a solid starting point for understanding where they stand."

Alongside the booking pathway, the site now hosts a comprehensive, step-by-step guide to ICA documentation requirements, covering the full range of supporting documents expected for first-time PR applications and renewal submissions.

A new testimonials section features documented successful approvals across multiple nationalities, salary brackets, and family profiles, directly addressing the most common question prospective applicants raise: whether someone with their specific profile can realistically obtain approval.

SIC's portfolio of approved cases spans EP holders in financial services, technology, and healthcare, as well as S Pass holders across other sectors, and families navigating joint applications for both spouses.

The redesigned platform consolidates SIC's complete service offering in a single navigable location. This includes the Global Investor Programme (GIP) pathway for ultra-high-net-worth individuals and corporate investors seeking to establish residency through qualifying investment structures recognised by the Singapore Economic Development Board.

A newly added resources library covers topics that applicants and existing PRs frequently raise, including National Service implications for male children of new PRs, Re-Entry Permit renewal procedures, and documentation timelines for concurrent spousal applications.

About Singapore Immigration Consultancy Pte Ltd

Singapore Immigration Consultancy Pte Ltd (SIC) is a Singapore-based firm providing professional, end-to-end support to individuals and families navigating the Singapore Permanent Residency (PR) and Citizenship application process. With physical offices across East, West, and Central Singapore, SIC offers personalised documentation preparation, eligibility assessments, and face-to-face consultations that guide applicants through every stage of their submission. SIC also serves ultra-high-net-worth individuals seeking residency through the Global Investor Programme (GIP). Since its founding, SIC has built a track record of successful PR and Citizenship approvals across a range of nationalities, industries, and family profiles.

For enquiries, visit singaporeimmigrationconsultancy.com.sg or contact [email protected]

Media Contact:

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Singapore Immigration Consultancy Pte Ltd

Address: 8 MARINA VIEW #43-01 ASIA SQUARE TOWER 1 018960

Phone: 94666663 / 94662244

Website: https://singaporeimmigrationconsultancy.com.sg/

Company logo: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1OcBRf3nyDKLrNOpz90M2HSEY1pYwdXO9/view?usp=drive_link

SOURCE Singapore Immigration Consultancy Pte Ltd