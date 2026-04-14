Singapore International Energy Week 2026 sets sights on "Connecting Energy Systems, Powering Tomorrow"

SINGAPORE, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Energy Market Authority (EMA) has announced the 19th Singapore International Energy Week (SIEW) theme "Connecting Energy Systems, Powering Tomorrow". From 26-30 October 2026, SIEW will convene policymakers, industry leaders and innovators to address today's global critical energy challenges.

Addressing urgent energy challenges

Energy Market Authority (PRNewsfoto/新加坡能源市场管理局)

The Middle East conflict has disrupted global fuel supply chains, leading to significant increases in oil and gas prices. Global electricity demand is also rising at an unprecedented pace, driven by electrification, industrialisation, and data centres growth. There remains the critical need for decarbonisation to meet climate targets.

SIEW 2026 will build on regional momentum to ensure secure, reliable and sustainable energy supply long term. Key discussions will focus on regional grid integration, cross border collaboration, and low-carbon solutions such as advanced nuclear technologies, biomethane and geothermal energies, as well as carbon capture utilisation and storage.

Mr Puah Kok Keong, Chief Executive, EMA, said: "The global disruptions caused by the Middle East conflict highlight the fragility of our current energy supply chains. In this environment, building resilient, interconnected energy systems has become more urgent than ever. "

Key initiatives and events at SIEW 2026

This year, the SIEW Summit will be expanded into a two-day event. This reflects the growing list of topics and issues in our energy landscape today. The SIEW Summit will now include the Singapore-International Energy Agency (IEA) Forum, the Singapore-International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) Forum; and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The Summit will also feature two evening receptions, offering delegates dedicated space to connect and build lasting relationships within the global energy community.

Returning programs include SIEW Energy Insights, SIEW TechTable and Thinktank Roundtables, discussing emerging technologies, market developments and policy perspectives.

Marking EMA's 25th anniversary, the SIEW Energy Showcase will highlight Singapore's efforts in building a secure and resilient energy system.

SIEWConnects will bring the dialogue to Australia, China, and the United States ahead of the main event, engaging international partners and amplifying global perspectives at the Summit.

Partner events include the Asia Clean Energy Summit (ACES), Asia Gas Markets Conference, Future of the Grid (FOTG), Asian Downstream Summit, Asian Refining Technology Conference, and Ammonia & Carbon Capture Asia (ACCA). FOTG will co-organise the 4th ASEAN Energy Regulators Forum with EMA and feature a larger exhibition focused on grid and emerging technologies. ACES will introduce a new Sustainable fuels track covering green hydrogen and bioenergy.

Join us at SIEW

For the latest programme updates and registration, visit www.siew.gov.sg

About SIEW

The Singapore International Energy Week (SIEW) is an official trademarked event by the Energy Market Authority (EMA). It is an annual platform for energy professionals, policymakers and commentators to discuss and share best practices and solutions within the global energy space. The 19th edition of SIEW will be held from the 26–30 October 2026 in Singapore.

The SIEW logo is an officially registered trademark, a symbol of credibility and prestige as the world's leading energy event.

About the Energy Market Authority

The Energy Market Authority (EMA) is a statutory board under the Singapore Ministry of Trade and Industry. Through our work, we seek to build a clean energy future that is resilient, sustainable, and competitive. We aim to ensure a reliable and secure energy supply, promote effective competition in the energy market and develop a dynamic energy sector in Singapore. Visit www.ema.gov.sg for more information.

For media queries, please contact:

Ms Mahima Kathuria

FINN Partners for Singapore International Energy Week

Tel: +65 8022 6364

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Energy Market Authority