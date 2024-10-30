Singapore Management University announces appointment of new Provost

SINGAPORE, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore Management University (SMU) is pleased to announce the appointment of Professor Alan Chan as its new Provost, effective 1 April 2025. Professor Chan will succeed Professor Timothy Clark, who will complete his term as Provost on 31 March 2025, after six years of service.

Educated in Canada, Prof Chan began his academic career there but moved to Singapore to join the National University of Singapore. He played various leadership roles in education and research before joining Nanyang Technological University, where he took on other leadership roles at both college and university levels. The breadth of experience in both these institutions positioned him well for the Provost role at Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK), a role he has held for five years. In total, Prof Chan brings with him more than 25 years of leadership experience from some of Asia's top universities

As Provost at CUHK, Prof Chan has played a key role in driving the university's strategic plan, increasing enrolment, and improving student quality, and managing operations through the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. Post-COVID, he led the university to grow faculty numbers and quality significantly. He has a proven track record in academic leadership, university governance, and fostering international collaborations. His extensive experience in academic planning, research development, and student experience aligns well with SMU's vision for the future.

"We are excited to welcome Professor Alan Chan to SMU and look forward to the wealth of knowledge and experience he will bring," said SMU President, Professor Lily Kong. "His deep commitment to academic excellence and collaborative leadership will help further elevate SMU's standing as a global city university. His breadth of international experience, coupled by his deep understanding of the Singapore higher education landscape, stands him in very good stead in his role as Provost of SMU."

SMU also extends its gratitude to outgoing Provost, Prof Clark, for his dedicated service over the past six years. During his tenure, Prof Clark made significant contributions to SMU's academic progress, leading initiatives in undergraduate and postgraduate education, as well as in professional and continuing education. His leadership was instrumental in navigating the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic while ensuring continued academic and research excellence.

Prof Clark will remain with SMU as a Professor at the Lee Kong Chian School of Business on a fractional basis. "Professor Clark's contributions have been invaluable, and we are grateful for his commitment and leadership," said Prof Kong. "We are glad that he will continue to be a part of the SMU family, in contributing his teaching and research."

Prof Alan Chan will join SMU on 1 March 2025 for a transitional period before assuming his full responsibilities as Provost on 1 April 2025.

About Singapore Management University

