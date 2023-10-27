Singapore PM Office awards Public Service Medal to Muhammed Aziz Khan

SINGAPORE, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chairman of Summit Group, Muhammed Aziz Khan, received the Public Service Medal (COVID-19) at the National Awards for his outstanding contribution to society during the pandemic. On behalf of the Prime Minister's Office of Singapore, Minister for Health, Mr Ong Ye Kung, awarded the medal to Aziz Khan in a grand ceremony held at the Singapore Expo.

Muhammed Aziz Khan receives the Public Service Medal (COVID-19) from Singapore’s Minister for Health Mr Ong Ye Kung at the National Awards in Singapore Expo.

In 2020, amidst the initial wave of COVID-19, many migrant workers including Bangladeshis in Singapore were isolated in dormitories and feared the worst. Muhammed Aziz Khan, alongside Singapore's then Minister of Law and Home Affairs Kasiviswanathan Shanmugam, engaged with about 6,000 Bangladeshi workers.

Muhammed Aziz Khan remarked, "I am grateful to the government of Singapore for their encouragement to be responsible members of our community. Despite the hardships and loss of life, COVID-19 also brought out the best in humanity, with the world uniting and working together. Singapore and Singaporeans were extraordinary in their unity and support to all, particularly the migrant workers, who were badly affected by the global crisis.

"I felt duty-bound to support the migrant workers, including those from Bangladesh, my country of birth and roots, to serve them in the best possible manner," said Aziz Khan. "It was also an honour for me to join Minister Kasiviswanathan Shanmugam, in supporting and encouraging Bengali-speaking workers, while the Minister spoke to the workers in Tamil. I am honoured and privileged to have been able to serve Singapore and its minority communities during the COVID pandemic. I am deeply encouraged through this National Award to be a responsible person to the best of my abilities."

Early into the COVID crisis, Summit Group made the commitment to continue providing income and all related benefits to employees for as long as the pandemic lasts. In addition, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Summit Group, and Anjuman and Aziz Charitable Trust (AACT) donated more than USD 1 million (approx. SGD $1.37 million) to government and private organisations in Bangladesh.

About Singapore's National Awards (COVID-19): The Singaporean National Awards (COVID-19) is awarded to members of the community who made outstanding contributions to manage the impact of COVID-19. During the COVID-19 pandemic, people from all walks of life and professions closed ranks to work together to fight the virus. Despite the risks involved, these individuals displayed great courage and dedication in working hand-in-hand with the Singapore Government in this national effort.

More info: https://www.pmo.gov.sg/National-Awards

About Summit's CSR activities: Summit is the largest infrastructure conglomerate in Bangladesh and we believe in making a positive impact on the communities where we operate through our Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities. We have long-standing partnerships with several non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to support projects that improve access to education, arts & culture, sports, healthcare and social services for underprivileged individuals. Summit has a 'CSR Committee' represented by the senior leadership of the company and has been awarded for its effort. Separately Muhammed Aziz Khan and his family provides grants to charities through Anjuman and Aziz Charitable Trust.

More info: www.summitpowerinternational.com

