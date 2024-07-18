Singapore Shines in the 2024 China Overseas Talents Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition Grand Finals in Nanning, Guangxi

TusStar Awarded "Global Partner", with 3 High-Tech Companies Winning in Specialized Tracks

SINGAPORE, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 China Overseas Talents Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition Grand Finals and Awards Ceremony was successfully concluded in Nanning, Guangxi, marking a vibrant showcase of visionary innovation and entrepreneurial spirit.

The fourth regional competition (Singapore), organized by TusStar, has seen three winning projects successfully make the list. Additionally, TusStar (Singapore) has been honored with the title of "Global Partner" by the competition committee.

Three projects from the Singapore regional round stood out in the grand finals and successfully made it to the list.

A Global Platform for Innovation

Organized by the China Association for Science and Technology and the People's Government of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, the event was hosted by the China International Science and Technology Exchange Center, the Guangxi Association for Science and Technology, and the People's Government of Nanning, and co-organized by the Nanning Association for Science and Technology and the National Offshore Innovation and Entrepreneurship Base for Overseas Talents (Nanning).

Under the inspiring theme "Innovation Leads, Dreams of the Future," the event highlighted cutting-edge advancements in life sciences, the digital economy, green low-carbon technology, advanced manufacturing, and future technologies.

Compared to previous years, the competition expanded its regional coverage, setting up new divisions in ASEAN and South American countries along the Belt and Road Initiative for the first time. The number of participating projects, the proportion of international projects, and the number of non-Chinese participants all hit new records, gradually making it a globally renowned innovation and entrepreneurship event.

The competition aims to attract high-tech entrepreneurial projects from around the world, showcasing the latest scientific achievements and products, while also serving as a bridge for high-level international talents and teams to enter China's dynamic innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem.

Fierce Competition and Groundbreaking Innovations

The fourth (Singapore) regional round saw ten outstanding projects advance to the grand finals due to their innovative approaches and potential impact:

Zhiyuan Messenger : AI Self-replicating mRNA Vaccines for Rare Diseases and Diabetes EyRIS: AI-powered Healthcare Screening pQCee: Quantum Cybersecurity Solutions SgNaPlus Pte Ltd: Advanced Sodium-Ion Battery Technologies MetaPals: Children's AI Learning Companions Orient Robotics: High-Fidelity Remote Operation Technology RostoVIT: Natural Organic Bio-Stimulants from Brewing Waste NeoArt: Digital Art IP Incubator based on 'AI+ Digital Copyright' Technology 5Dtech: 5-Axis Printing Module for Classic 3D Printers Jonda Health: Infrastructure to make health data usable

After fierce competition, "pQCee: Quantum Cybersecurity Solutions", "NeoArt: Digital Art IP Incubator based on 'AI+ Digital Copyright' Technology" and "5Dtech: 5-Axis Printing Module for Classic 3D Printers" emerged successfully and secured their spots on the list.

Celebrating Innovation and Collaboration

The event not only celebrated the advancements of these innovative finalists but also set the stage for further collaboration and growth. Serving as a vital networking platform, it brought together industry leaders, tech entrepreneurs, and policymakers. The connections formed here are expected to drive further technological advancements and business opportunities.

Looking Ahead: The Grand Finals in China

Following the grand finals, some projects will participate in a one-week business study tour across major Chinese cities including Shenzhen, Hangzhou, Shanghai, and Beijing. During this tour, they will engage with investors and government officials to explore support for their ventures in China.

Acknowledging Our Supporters

In addition to the main organizers of the competition, special thanks to the partners of the fourth (Singapore) regional round. Special thanks to partners including Afitty Solutions, Elitestage, Pixel IMDA, and the West China Medical Technology Transfer Center, Proof of Concept Center of Huaxi International Smart Medical Valley, and Sichuan Energy Internet Research Institute, Tsinghua University. We also extend our gratitude to our special partner, Newbee Digital and Cultural IP Asset Exchange. As a leader in the digital cultural and metaverse space, Newbee's innovative approach and support were instrumental to the success of this event.

Newbee is a comprehensive digital cultural and metaverse platform with strong creative attributes and advanced operational concepts. It is one of the pioneering companies in China to enter the digital cultural industry of the WEB3.0 era, actively responding to the "construction of Digital China" initiative and integrating digital cultural product services with the trend of the "new era digital economy new infrastructure."

Kudos to the Winners and Congratulations to All Participants!

