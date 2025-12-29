Singapore SME 500 Award 2025 Celebrates Singapore's Performing and Leading SMEs Committed to Business Excellence

SINGAPORE, Dec. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid shifting global dynamics and economic uncertainty, Singapore's performing and leading Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) were recognised at the Singapore SME 500 Awards 2025 presentation ceremony on 03 December at Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre.

The Singapore SME 500 Award 2025, administered by the Association of Trade and Commerce (ATC), officially recognises Singapore's performing and leading SMEs that have demonstrated strong business fundamentals, management, business excellence and sustainable growth.

Singapore SME 500 Award 2025 - Consecutive Years Winners
Singapore SME 500 Award 2025 - Winner of the 2025 Fast Growing SME Special Category
As one of the nation's long running and highly regarded business accolades, the Singapore SME 500 Award continues to serve as a trusted benchmark for enterprise credibility, business standards and capability within Singapore's business landscape.

Award recipients come from a diverse range of industries and trade sectors, including technology, building and construction, retailers, logistics and professional services. This year's edition has also seen an increase in enterprise attaining recognition for stronger business performance, sustained revenue growth and enhanced business capabilities.

Singapore SME 500 Consecutive Years Award Winner

A total of 56 enterprises were recognised for achieving the Singapore SME 500 Award for consecutive three years and beyond (as of December 2025).

These long-term achievers reinforce consistent and improved business performance, commitment to business quality and standards and strategic continuity (list of consecutive award winners is provided in Annex A).

Winners of the Singapore SME 500 Award 2025 Special Category

The Special Category award winners are selected from all finalists of the Singapore SME 500 Award 2025 and are recognised based on their overall judging scores evaluated in the individual category.

Winners of the special category demonstrate exceptional achievements and outstanding enterprise performance in the related fields. Three overall winners were awarded the Singapore SME 500 Award 2025 – Special Category.

Singapore SME 500 Award – 2025 Winner of the Emerging Brand Special Category: Kelly Oriental Skincate Pte Ltd

Singapore SME 500 Award – 2025 Winner of the Best Digital Adopter Special Category: Finmo Tech Pte Ltd

Singapore SME 500 Award – 2025 Winner of the Fast Growing SME Special Category: T B C Transportation Pte Ltd

The Singapore SME 500 Award continues to strengthen the positioning of Singapore enterprises both locally and internationally by recognising enterprises who are committed to business excellence, adopt robust governance standards and possess the capability to evolve alongside shifting market environments.

With the collective efforts of industry stakeholders, partners and Singapore's business community, the Singapore SME 500 Award continue to play a key role in recognising committed enterprises and strengthening the future of Singapore's SME landscape.

About the Singapore SME 500 Award

The Singapore SME 500 Award is a one of Singapore's long running and highly regarded business award, recognising enterprises that demonstrate commitment to outstanding business excellence, strong performance standards and capability to scale and grow.

More information and the list of award winners can be found on https://sme500.atc.sg.

About the Association of Trade and Commerce (ATC)

The Association of Trade and Commerce (ATC) is a business association dedicated to advocating and representing the interests of Singapore's enterprises across diverse industries and trade sectors.

As an enterprise centre and community based organization, ATC actively advocates for the growth and development of businesses, focusing on key pillars such as capability building, transformation, globalisation, and community engagement.

ATC is committed to fostering a pro-enterprise trade environment in Singapore. We engage closely with the business community, as well as private and public sector partners, to design and implement relevant programmes that supports enterprises to innovate, transform, and expand internationally.

Annex A

The consecutive years award winners of the Singapore SME 500 Award are (in no particular order):

6 Years Consecutive Winner (as of December 2025)

Dashmesh Singapore Pte Ltd

6 Years Consecutive Winner

The Therapy Room Pte Ltd

6 Years Consecutive Winner

5 Years Consecutive Winners (as of December 2025)

UT Engineering Pte Ltd

5 Years Consecutive Winner

Trinity Learning Centre Pte Ltd

5 Years Consecutive Winner

Scan-Bilt Pte Ltd

5 Years Consecutive Winner

Promopower Pte Ltd

5 Years Consecutive Winner

KMK Engineering & Construction Pte Ltd

5 Years Consecutive Winner

Bazgym Gymnastics School

5 Years Consecutive Winner

4 Years Consecutive Winners (as of December 2025)

AC Carpentry Pte Ltd

4 Years Consecutive Winner

Centricore (S) Pte Ltd

4 Years Consecutive Winner

Danamic Pte Ltd

4 Years Consecutive Winner

Digipixel Pte Ltd

4 Years Consecutive Winner

DixmondSG

4 Years Consecutive Winner

Innovative Consulting Pte Ltd

4 Years Consecutive Winner

Lian Hin Apparel Pte Ltd

4 Years Consecutive Winner

Luxus Lock Atelier Pte Ltd

4 Years Consecutive Winner

MK Events and Prints (Pte Ltd)

4 Years Consecutive Winner

Padma Health Management Pte Ltd

4 Years Consecutive Winner

Rinco Bonington (S) Pte Ltd

4 Years Consecutive Winner

Roblocks Pte Ltd

4 Years Consecutive Winner

That's Infotech Pte Ltd

4 Years Consecutive Winner

Wideminds Pte Ltd

4 Years Consecutive Winner

The Global Citizen Pte Ltd

4 Years Consecutive Winner

NW Corporation Pte Ltd

4 Years Consecutive Winner

3 Years Consecutive Winners (as of December 2025)

Wise Safety & Health Pte Ltd

3 Years Consecutive Winner

Spinnetasia Pte Ltd

3 Years Consecutive Winner

Absotech Pte Ltd

3 Years Consecutive Winner

Yellow Bus Services Pte Ltd

3 Years Consecutive Winner

Bio-Globe Singapore Private Limited

3 Years Consecutive Winner

Omega Security Services Pte Ltd

3 Years Consecutive Winner

Miltrade Technologies Pte Ltd

3 Years Consecutive Winner

Hunan Traditional Cuisine Pte Ltd

3 Years Consecutive Winner

Jaanik Business Solutions Pte Ltd

3 Years Consecutive Winner

LHW Construction Pte Ltd

3 Years Consecutive Winner

RSBU Pte Ltd

3 Years Consecutive Winner

A&R Construction Pte Ltd

3 Years Consecutive Winner

AYZO Pte Ltd

3 Years Consecutive Winner

Kai JIa Builders Pte Ltd

3 Years Consecutive Winner

Fixwerks Pte Ltd

3 Years Consecutive Winner

ALT Capital Pte Ltd

3 Years Consecutive Winner

Agape-Life Support System Pte Ltd

3 Years Consecutive Winner

How 2 Design Pte Ltd

3 Years Consecutive Winner

GTL Martitime Singapore Pte Ltd

3 Years Consecutive Winner

Asiaone Online Pte Ltd

3 Years Consecutive Winner

Ambiq Micro Singapore Private Ltd

3 Years Consecutive Winner

Beyond Immigration Pte Ltd

3 Years Consecutive Winner

The Growhub Innovations Company Pte Ltd

3 Years Consecutive Winner

Kelly Oriental Skincare Pte Ltd

3 Years Consecutive Winner

Diva Queen Pte Ltd

3 Years Consecutive Winner

PLC Automation Pte Ltd

3 Years Consecutive Winner

Activ.co Pte Ltd

3 Years Consecutive Winner

Weng Meng (SG) Pte Ltd

3 Years Consecutive Winner

Evolve Digital Media Consultancy Pte Ltd

3 Years Consecutive Winner

Yuzhi Business Pte Ltd

3 Years Consecutive Winner

One Intervention Centre Pte Ltd

3 Years Consecutive Winner

Oh Dear Studio

3 Years Consecutive Winner

SOURCE Association of Trade and Commerce (ATC)

