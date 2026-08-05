Singapore Startup Genie Health Launches Personal Health Intelligence Platform for Consumers and Healthcare Providers

SINGAPORE, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As people live longer and chronic conditions become increasingly common, managing health has quietly become more complex than ever before. Consumers now juggle medical reports, health screenings, wearable devices, medications and advice from multiple providers, yet much of this information remains fragmented and difficult to understand. At the same time, healthcare providers face growing administrative burdens as they manage expanding volumes of patient data alongside rising demand for care.

Singapore health tech company Genie Health launched two AI-driven solutions:

1. Genie – a personal health guide that helps people organise, understand and manage their health.

2. Genie SmartCare, a provider-focused agentic AI platform designed to transform patient engagement and health information into meaningful intelligence.

Together, Genie and Genie SmartCare combine to form a two-sided health intelligence platform, built for Singapore. By connecting consumers and healthcare providers, they transform fragmented health information into meaningful intelligence—helping people better understand their health while enabling providers to deliver more personalised, efficient care.

From Health Data to Health Intelligence

Genie Health is built on a simple belief: health data is only valuable when it helps people make better decisions.

For consumers

For consumers, Genie is a personal health guide. It consolidates medical reports, wearable data, and family history into a single, secure health locker. By identifying meaningful trends and answering personalized questions, it proactively guides members on their daily health journey.

For healthcare providers

For healthcare providers, SmartCare transforms fragmented patient information into actionable clinical intelligence. By automating patient engagement, interpreting reports, and generating clinical summaries, it significantly reduces administrative workflows, allowing healthcare teams to spend more time on patient care.

Connecting Both Sides of Healthcare

Most digital health products focus on either consumers or healthcare providers. Genie Health believes the greatest opportunity lies in connecting both sides of the healthcare ecosystem.

By combining persistent consumer health profiles with intelligent provider workflows, the platform aims to improve continuity of care, reduce administrative burden and enable more personalised healthcare experiences over time.

"People don't need more health data. They need help understanding it and knowing what changes they can make to improve their health," said Hari V. Krishnan, Co-founder and CEO of Genie Health.

"Every day, consumers collect more information about their health while providers spend more time managing it. Our goal is to transform fragmented health information into meaningful intelligence that helps people make better decisions and enables clinicians to deliver better care."

Built for Singapore

Genie Health has been developed and tested in collaboration with Singapore consumers and healthcare providers over the past year, resulting in a platform designed specifically for the needs of Singapore's healthcare ecosystem.

The company believes that moving healthcare beyond episodic interactions towards continuous, personalised health guidance represents one of the most important opportunities for AI in healthcare. By maintaining a persistent health profile that evolves over time, Genie aims to help people become more proactive about their health while giving providers richer context to support better clinical decisions.

The Genie app is now available free on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store in Singapore, while Genie SmartCare is available to healthcare providers across Singapore.

About Genie Health

Genie Health is a Singapore-based health technology company building a Personal Health Intelligence Platform for consumers and healthcare providers. Its products transform fragmented health information into meaningful intelligence that helps people better understand their health while enabling providers to deliver more personalized, efficient care.

Website: https://www.geniehealth.care

SOURCE Genie Health