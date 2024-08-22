Singapore to Host Singapore Convention Week 2024

SINGAPORE, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Singapore Convention Week (SC Week) 2024 will return from 26 - 30 August this year. This follows a successful SC Week 2023, which saw more than 4,500 participants from around the world discussing matters on global dispute resolution.

Ministry of Law Singapore

SC Week 2024 continues to be a platform that brings together thought leaders, experts, practitioners and policy makers from the legal, business, and government sectors to discuss emerging trends, address common issues, deliberate on new innovations and exchange insights in the areas of dispute resolution. This is increasingly important as the world undergoes rapid transformation brought about by technological advancements, economic shifts, and geopolitical changes.

Organised by the Singapore Ministry of Law (MinLaw), in collaboration with the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL) and supporting partner organisations, SC Week 2024 recognises the need for the international legal and business fraternity to navigate the increasingly complex global landscape. Centered around the theme of 'Separating Disruptions from Distractions in an Evolving World', SC Week 2024 will focus on providing insights into harnessing emerging technologies and exercising strategic foresight to thrive amidst continuous change. SC Week this year will feature an extensive line-up of events on dispute resolution, including panel discussions, workshops, debates, lectures, social and networking events:

The UNCITRAL Academy 2024: The UNCITRAL Academy 2024, which comprises a Conference and two Capacity-Building Workshops, is the headline event of SC Week 2024. It is jointly organised by MinLaw and UNCITRAL and will be held on 27 and 28 August.

This year's Conference will cover some of the latest industry topics which impact the dispute resolution scene, legal practitioners and businesses - the applications and challenges of Generative Artificial Intelligence in dispute resolution, the journey to net zero and the role of mediation in resolving climate disputes, best practices in mentoring the next generation of international dispute resolution practitioners, and more.

Singapore's Minister for Home Affairs and Minister for Law, Mr K Shanmugam SC will be delivering the Welcome Address at the opening of the Conference. This will be followed by the Opening Remarks by UNCITRAL Secretary, Ms Anna Joubin-Bret , which will be delivered via a recording. At least 40 global experts from various fields will share their insights and analysis in the subsequent panel discussions, fireside chat and workshops.

Minister for Home Affairs and Minister for Law, Mr K Shanmugam SC will be delivering the Welcome Address at the opening of the Conference. This will be followed by the Opening Remarks by UNCITRAL Secretary, Ms , which will be delivered via a recording. At least 40 global experts from various fields will share their insights and analysis in the subsequent panel discussions, fireside chat and workshops. The Industry Capacity-Building Workshop this year will focus on mixed-mode dispute resolution frameworks and explore how this, as well as how mediation utilised alongside other appropriate dispute resolution, expands opportunities and solutions.

The Government Capacity-Building Workshop will feature updates from different countries on developments in their jurisdictions vis-à-vis the Singapore Convention on Mediation. The Workshop will also explore issues relating to the use of mediation to resolve disputes involving States, including in the investor-State context.





Partner events by supporting organisations: A series of legal and dispute resolution-related events will also be jointly organised by partner organisations, including:

SIAC Symposium 2024 by the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC): SIAC's flagship conference will bring together stakeholders of the international arbitration community, to provide a platform for dialogue, co-creation and cross-pollination of ideas and networking opportunities.

SIAC's flagship conference will bring together stakeholders of the international arbitration community, to provide a platform for dialogue, co-creation and cross-pollination of ideas and networking opportunities. Mediation: The Next Frontier - 10th Anniversary Celebration by the Singapore International Mediation Centre : A gathering of general counsels, legal practitioners, and business leaders from Singapore and abroad, to discuss the growth and future of mediation.

A gathering of general counsels, legal practitioners, and business leaders from and abroad, to discuss the growth and future of mediation. Maxwell Conversations: Managing Public Policy by Maxwell Chambers : A special SC Week edition of Maxwell Conversations which will explore the complex interplay between country public policy and international arbitration. It will delve into questions about the scope and application of country public policy in different jurisdictions, including the concept of an international public policy. The discussion will also touch upon the relationship between arbitrator independence, seat court review, and public policy considerations.

A special SC Week edition of Maxwell Conversations which will explore the complex interplay between country public policy and international arbitration. It will delve into questions about the scope and application of country public policy in different jurisdictions, including the concept of an international public policy. The discussion will also touch upon the relationship between arbitrator independence, seat court review, and public policy considerations. Legal Counsel Summit 2024 by the Singapore Corporate Counsel Association: The Legal Counsel Summit is a unique session designed specially for in-house legal professionals looking to expand their knowledge and connect with industry peers. The Summit focuses on current and emerging issues in the legal landscape and provides up-to-date information on new laws, regulations and best practices.

Minister for Home Affairs and Minister for Law, Mr K Shanmugam SC, said: "The Singapore Convention Week (SC Week) has become a key event for the global legal community, fostering dialogue and innovation in dispute resolution. Global developments will always shape the way we live and work. Hence, being able to discern disruptions from distractions is key to seizing opportunities and staying relevant. This year's SC Week continues to be a key platform for the dispute resolution community to share best practices and ideas. Together, we will navigate an increasingly complex operating environment in an agile and responsive manner."

Secretary of UNCITRAL, Ms Anna Joubin-Bret, said: "UNCITRAL is proud to once again partner with MinLaw for SC Week 2024. As our world undergoes rapid transformation, our collaboration remains more crucial than ever. By discerning between disruptions and distractions, we can harness innovation to build a resilient and effective dispute resolution framework. Together, we hope that SC Week will provide an invaluable platform to exchange knowledge, build capacity, and address emerging challenges, ultimately strengthening the rule of law on a global scale."

Visit https://www.singaporeconventionweek.sg to register for SC Week 2024 and get the latest updates.

SOURCE Ministry of Law Singapore