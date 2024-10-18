Singapore Welcomes the Iconic Amerigo Vespucci for Its Historic First Visit This October

Amerigo Vespucci and the Villaggio Italia will be docking in Singapore from October at the Marina Bay Cruise Centre where the Navy training ship will remain from 24th to October 28th.

SINGAPORE, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore is set to be the 25th host of the Amerigo Vespucci and Villaggio Italia for five days at the Marina Bay Cruise Centre. During its visit to the island, this Navy training ship will feature an exciting array of activities and events, inviting guests on board to explore the finest offerings from Italy.

Nave Amerigo Vespucci

Beginning on October 24th with the opening ceremony, where authorities from both Singapore and Italy will be present to inaugurate the Villaggio Italia and mark the start of four days when the public can experience the historical excellence of Amerigo Vespucci first-hand.

From 7.30pm on October 24th (Thursday) till 6.30pm on October 27th (Sunday) guests can board the Navy Amerigo Vespucci to learn more about what makes the custodian of the oldest naval and seafaring traditions "the most beautiful in the world".

For the Singaporean leg of this tour, the near-century-old sailing ship standing as an emblem of the Navy and ambassador of Made in Italy in the world will once again be joined by the Villaggio Italia, the "World Itinerant Multi-Annual Exhibition" of Italian excellence. This will offer visitors a unique experience to get to know the beauty of Italy through its art, culture, music, food, cinema, technology and scientific research. The Amerigo Vespucci's world tour is not only a unified expression of the values of the entire nation but also a showcase of Italian excellence and supply chains, a driving force for the economy and the spread of Italian culture.

The ""Amerigo Vespucci World Tour - Villaggio Italia" initiative, supported by Italian Government Minister of Defense Guido Crosetto, combines the traditional training activities of the Navy's Officer Cadets on the School Ship with the promotion of Made in Italy excellence in the main ports reached through the Villaggio Italia. At the Marina Bay Cruise Centre, visitors can look forward to an exciting lineup of events dedicated to music, cinema, art, the beauty of Italy but also scientific research, sustainability, technology and entrepreneurship, tourism, and markets. The Villaggio Italia in Singapore will serve as a platform where guests can participate in the dialogue on strategic issues regarding the future: sustainability, research, markets, and entrepreneurship.

Guests can book their free admission to visit both Amerigo Vespucci, Villaggio Italia and the scheduled activities via https://tourvespucci.it/en/singapore-24-28-october-2024/

Timeslots for Amerigo Vespucci:

Thursday, Oct. 24 from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.;

Friday, Oct. 25 from 4 to 7:30 p.m.;

Saturday, Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.;

Sunday, Oct. 27 from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Comfortable footwear is highly recommended.

Opening hours for Villaggio Italia

The Villaggio Italia will be open to the public daily from 9 a.m. to 10:45 p.m. (exceptions: Thursday, Oct. 24 will open to the public at 7:30 p.m. at the end of the opening ceremony and Monday, Oct. 28 will close in the afternoon at 5 p.m. at the end of the closing ceremony). Reservations can be made for the activities

Photos, videos and renderings of the Villaggio Italia and photos and videos of Nave Amerigo Vespucci:

https://shorturl.at/gZqcB

Villaggio Italia and Nave Amerigo Vespucci

Program activities open to the public from October 24 to 28:

Music

In Singapore, the Villaggio Italia offers a rich musical program starting with the presence Fanfare of the Livorno Naval Academy, composed of 17 elements from various Italian conservatories and high schools of music, conducted by 1st Lieutenant Franco Impalà, who will perform every day at the Villaggio Italia.

Opera music will be the highlight of Concert "Lirica Arts - Puccini, a life in 7 women," a collection of various pieces of music structured in the story of the tragic end of seven protagonists of Puccini's operas (Friday, Oct. 25, 11 a.m.). Dedicated to Italian pop music in the world is the Concert by Matilde G, a young Italian singer, author, pianist and performer who brings to her songs the mix of different cultures within which she grew up (she spent part of her childhood in India and for the past five years has been living in Singapore, a city she now considers home).

She will perform on Saturday, October 26, 9 p.m. Italian Baroque music is featured in the concert "Viva Italia! Songs & Dances from Baroque Italy" by Red Dot Baroque, the premier baroque music ensemble of the prestigious and renowned Yong Siew Toh Conservatory (Sunday, Oct. 27, 7 p.m.). The great classics of Italian music will be performed by artist, actress and presenter Serena Autieri (Sunday, Oct. 27, 5:15 p.m.)

Exhibitions

Villaggio Italia will host several exhibitions that are open to all visitors. "Italia Geniale," dedicated to the history of Italian design. Produced by the Ministry of Business and Made in Italy and the Ministry of Defense in collaboration with ADI Design Museum, the exhibition tells the story of Italian design that has conquered the world, through dozens of original objects that have been protagonists of six decades of history. There will also be a space dedicated to Italy's most innovative infrastructure, MOSE (the Experimental Electromechanical MOdule) in Venice and the Strait of Messina Bridge project.

The immersive exhibition "Divine Immersive Excellence," produced in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forestry, will offer a magical journey of colors, sounds and sensations dedicated to wine and Italy through an immersive screen that will envelop visitors.

Cinema

Every day the programming in the Villaggio Italia will include screenings of a selection of internationally successful Italian films curated by the Venice Biennale's International Film Festival: Thursday, Oct. 24, 8:45 p.m. The film "Comandante" by Edoardo De Angelis will be shown; Friday, October 25 at 8:45 p.m. the documentary dedicated to the city of Naples "Can I come in? An ode to Naples" by T. Styler; Saturday, Oct. 26 at 5 p.m. there will be a screening of a selection of Singaporean and Italian short films" and at 6 p.m. the film "The Lion's Share" by Baptiste Etchegaray and Giuseppe Bucchi; Sunday, Oct. 27 at 8:45 p.m. the film Happiness" by Micaela Ramazzotti.

On Sunday, Oct. 27, 12:30 p.m. there will be a screening of the docuseries "Mano d'Opera - The Theater Told by those who make it" which will take visitors on a journey to discover the history and evolution of the key professions of Italian opera.

Ar t

The Villaggio Italia will host the new bronze work "La David," created by Jago, one of the leading exponents of contemporary Italian art. There will be an exhibition dedicated to "Navy Painters" paintings and a photo exhibition entitled "The Soul of the Vespucci," 13 shots capturing crew members of the world's most beautiful ship at work, taken by Chief of 2nd cl Naval Photographer Maurizio Lapera.

Events and conferences

The Villaggio Italia will also host a series of conferences beginning on Friday, Oct. 25 at 9:30 a.m. with the seminar "Vespucci meets: science and physics" dedicated to the topic from cosmic radiation and the studies currently underway, on board Nave Vespucci on which a small INFN (National Institute of Nuclear Physics) apparatus has set sail in Darwin for the detection of cosmic rays i.e. the rain of particles that constantly invests us from space.

On Friday, Oct. 25 at 4 p.m the natural science seminar will host a session dedicated to naturalistic expeditions conducted by academics, scientists, and historians to Southeast Asia by sea, both past and present, between Italy and Singapore. Followed by a meeting "Vespucci meets: myth in artistic performance" at 7:30 p.m. with a focus on the theme of Lean Greece and the culture of myth with artistic performance, held in collaboration with the Department of Cultural Heritage Sicilian region.

Saturday, Oct. 26 at 10 a.m. will begin with the conference "Vespucci on a journey to the 2026 Winter Olympics" dedicated to the upcoming Winter Olympics to be hosted in Italy. On Monday, October 28 at 10:30 a.m. there will be a conference dedicated to the blue and space economy.

Food

Also available to visitors to the Villaggio Italia will be the world's most beloved cuisine with the "Italy Restaurant" and a tasting area in which traditional Italian culinary products will be available. The Piedmont Region will also bring to the Villaggio Italia in Singapore its excellence with the wines of the territory UNESCO and the prized White Truffle of Alba.

Vespucci #WeAreVespucci #ItalyAVeleExplain.

SOURCE Amerigo Vespucci