Singapore Yachting Festival 2024: Presents leading yacht brands and unveils a refreshing Lifestyle Festival Market

With over 70 yachts on display and an abundance of F&B, entertainment, and immersive activities on offer, guests will be able to fully immerse in the distinct yachting way of living

SINGAPORE, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Singapore Yachting Festival (SYF) will take place from 25th – 28th April 2024 at ONE°15 Marina Sentosa Cove. The 4-day event will showcase spectacular yacht displays and stunning entertainment. With a concerted effort to showcase the full spectrum of the unique yachting lifestyle, the 2024 edition will launch a Lifestyle Festival market; visitors can expect experiential activities, pop-up lifestyle stalls, live music, roving entertainment and more.

Singapore Yachting Festival 2024

Mr Arthur Tay, SUTL Enterprise CEO, said, "ONE°15's acquisition of the Singapore Yachting Festival signifies a transformative journey towards elevating our brand influence in the marine industry. With curated unique experiences, SYF aligns seamlessly with our vision to propel yachting into a lifestyle embraced by a discerning, aspirational audience."

Supported by Sentosa Development Corporation and Sentosa Cove Resort Management, SYF will showcase a lineup of over 70 yachts, marking a remarkable 45% increase compared to last year. Visitors have an unrivalled opportunity to explore some of the latest models from the leading names in the industry including Sanlorenzo, Ferretti, Azimut, Princess, Fountain Pajot and Leopard. An awards dinner produced by Yacht Style magazine, will showcase the best and the brightest in the industry.

In partnership with the International Council of Marine Industry Associations (ICOMIA) and Singapore Boating Industry Association (SBIA), SYF will be preceded by the inaugural ICOMIA Boating Industry Conference on 23rd – 24th April 2024 which focuses on sustainability and decarbonization. Key topics will include the latest industry research on propulsion systems and infrastructure development. The conference will provide networking opportunities for trade professionals.

SYF plays a pivotal role in creating an event platform for world-leading yacht builders and suppliers, water-sports toys, and lifestyle brands to showcase their products for the ever-increasing appetite of Singaporeans and Asian audience.

Going beyond the typical boat show experience, SYF will incorporate captivating fringe events tailored for both trade and public visitors; key highlights will include wine tasting sessions, on-water demonstrations with electric surfboards and underwater scooters, private yacht tours, roving and live entertainment. The inaugural Lifestyle Festival Market will showcase an eclectic mix of pop-up retail and F&B booths. SYF will also showcase supercar displays, which will see some of the hottest cars make their way to Sentosa for an epic motor display.

SYF is organised by ONE15 Events Management, a subsidiary of SUTL Enterprise, in collaboration with SG Marine Guide helmed by Wade Pearce, with an aim to bring together more boating enthusiasts, lifestyle seekers, mid-range buyers and high net worth visitors, especially the young and affluent, who are considering a yachting lifestyle.

Tickets are available online and are specially priced at S$30 nett for a single-day pass and S$55 nett for a multi-day pass, and S$150 nett for the 2-day conference pass till 31st March.

