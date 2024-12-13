SINGAPORE, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Singaporean DePIN protocol Copute has secured a community grant from DFINITY Foundation, a Swiss non-profit organization that has a focus on the research and development (R&D) of blockchain technology. The grant was obtained through the Internet Computer Protocol (ICP) Hub of Singapore.

Singaporean DePIN Startup Copute Secures ICP Community Grant

Copute says it will use the grant to integrate the ICP blockchain to enhance its decentralized computing engine and better drive innovations in gaming and AI. This move also aims to solidify Copute's roadmap development efforts as the startup focuses on developing its layer 2 protocol ahead of token launch.

The Community Grant Program by DFINITY provides support to those who are leading the charge in expanding the ICP community. It is dedicated to empowering outstanding teams and individuals with visionary ideas and concrete plans to make a real difference. The Singaporean hub of ICP has decided to support one of Singapore's most ambitious and innovative projects, Compute, through this grant provision.

Lawrence Lin, CEO & Ecosystem Evangelist of Copute, emphasized the shared vision between ICP and the DePIn project as well as the immense opportunities enabled by the grant in his statement: "The Internet Computer hosts secure, network-resident code and data to build web apps without Big Tech and current IT. Likewise, Copute's decentralized model of Mine-Share-as-a-Service empowers individuals to drive gaming and AI innovations without cloud computing and big data conglomerates. We are honoured to receive the ICP Community Grant and are committed to developing a future of scalable, community-driven infrastructures powered by the community itself."

Aaron Ting, Co-founder,at ICP Hub Singapore, believed that the democratization of access to computational power will be key to unlock unprecedented innovation in gaming and AI, especially in the global AI and crypto race in the next 4 years. He noted that the unique technological features of ICP will provide Copute with a significant advantages, and the foundation looks forward to supporting many more innovative regional projects.

About Copute

Copute is a pioneering Web3 ecosystem dedicated to decentralized computing for AI and gaming. By combining emergent complexity with cutting-edge technology, Copute is shaping the future of scalable, community-driven infrastructures.

Internet Computer Protocol (ICP)

Internet Computer Protocol (ICP) is a groundbreaking Web3 ecosystem dedicated to transforming the internet into a decentralized, public utility. By merging advanced blockchain technology with seamless scalability, ICP is reshaping how applications, data, and services are built and hosted on the open internet.

