Singapore's Best Chinese Restaurant, Peach Blossoms, Elevates Chinese Cuisine with Innovative Dishes and Global Collaborations

Nestled within PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay, Singapore, Peach Blossoms concludes a year marked by sold-out chef collaborations and international accolades, including its prestigious recognition as Singapore's highest-ranked Chinese restaurant in Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 51-100 Extended List

SINGAPORE, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 2024 has been a breakthrough year for Peach Blossoms, marking its debut on Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 51-100 Extended List as Singapore's highest-ranked Chinese restaurant. The year has also been about advancing modern Chinese cuisine, brought to life through chef collaborations and the unwavering dedication of Executive Chinese Chef Edward Chong.

Clockwise: Peach Blossoms’ collaborations with some of the region’s most progressive restaurants – Goh, Meet the Bund, Ho Lee Fook and Celera.

A Visionary Approach to Modern Chinese Cuisine

Under Executive Chinese Chef Edward's leadership, Peach Blossoms has established itself as a pioneer of modern Chinese cuisine in Singapore. The restaurant's success stems from more than just skill — it is a vision, a continuous journey to push the boundaries of Chinese cuisine. Chef Edward unveiled Peach Blossoms' new eight-course menu in October, "Same Story, New Journey". The menu embodies his culinary evolution and breathes new life into his signature, well-loved dishes. It showcases Chef Edward's endless pursuit of culinary innovation and creativity.

A String of Collaborations

Peach Blossoms embarked on a series of collaborations with award-winning, contemporary chefs from all around Asia, each reimagining the possibilities of their respective cuisines.

Most recently in November 2024, Chef Takeshi 'Goh' Fukuyama of MICHELIN-starred Goh in Japan collaborated with Peach Blossoms to present an exclusive menu. Highlighting the finest seasonal Japanese ingredients, the dishes seamlessly combined French-Japanese techniques with the elegance of modern Chinese cuisine.

In October 2024, Chef Edward Chong collaborated with Filipino chefs Nicco Santos and Quenee Vilar of Celera for a preview of their upcoming fine dining venture Celera, inspired by Southeast Asian flavours and set to launch in the Philippines in 2025.

In July 2024, Peach Blossoms hosted Chef Chen Zhiping from China, One-MICHELIN-Starred Meet The Bund for The Fujian Diaspora menu. This eight-course dinner explored the rich culinary traditions of Fujian province while honouring its influence on Southeast Asian Chinese communities, creating a heartfelt celebration of roots and regional flavours.

In April 2024, Peach Blossoms collaborated with Hong Kong's Ho Lee Fook, where Chef Edward Chong and Chef ArChan Chan, both trailblazers in the realm of innovative modern Chinese cuisine, created an eight-course menu that reimagined dim sum, honouring Chinese culinary traditions. Chef ArChan was the winner of the Local Champion Award by Tatler Dining Hong Kong 2023.

A Plethora of Awards

In 2024, Peach Blossoms grew its reputation on the global culinary stage. Early in the year, the restaurant was recognised on the 50 Best Discovery list, earning its place among the world's finest dining establishments. Its inclusion in Tatler Dining's Top 20 Restaurants in Singapore affirmed its position in the local dining scene, while its debut at #74 on Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 51-100 Extended List underscored its rising international acclaim.

Looking Forward

As Peach Blossoms wraps up a memorable year, Chef Edward Chong only looks forward; he does not stand still. His vision for 2025 is already taking shape, to continue to champion modern Chinese cuisine and create more opportunities for cultural exchange. Chef Edward invites diners on a journey, his personal journey—one that redefines the boundaries of Chinese cuisine to share with the world.

About Peach Blossoms (Singapore)

Peach Blossoms serves modern Chinese cuisine with influences from Asia. Executive Chinese Chef Edward Chong is one of Singapore's highly lauded Chinese chefs, renowned for redefining Chinese cuisine with his own innovative and modern interpretation. His story is one of transformation and dedication, from a novice to a culinary virtuoso, who now entices diners from across the globe with his refined and elevated Chinese cuisine. Under his leadership, Peach Blossoms has won numerous recognitions, including the Top 20 Restaurants in Singapore by the Tatler Dining Awards 2024, Singapore's Top 10 Fine Dining Restaurants in Tripadvisor's Best-of-the-Best Travellers' Choice Awards and attaining #74 in the coveted Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 51-100 Extended List 2024: being the top Chinese restaurant in Singapore on the list.

PEACH BLOSSOMS

Address: PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay, Singapore (Level 5)

6 Raffles Boulevard, Singapore 039594

Operating hours:

Lunch

Monday to Friday - 12:00pm to 3:00pm (Last Order at 2:30pm )

(Last Order at ) Saturday, Sunday and Public Holidays - 11:30am to 3:00pm (Last order at 2:30pm )

Dinner

Monday to Friday - 6:30pm to 10:30pm (Last Order 10:00pm )

(Last Order ) Saturday, Sunday and Public Holidays - 6:30pm to 10:30pm (Last Order 10:00pm )

Reservations: Please contact +65 6845 1118 or email [email protected].

PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay, Singapore

Sitting in the heart of the central business district and Marina Bay, with panoramic views of the Singapore city skyline, the 583-room PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay, Singapore is the country's first Garden-in-a-Hotel.

A champion of sustainability, environmental responsibility and an advocate for green innovations in the hospitality industry, the hotel is home to one of Southeast Asia's largest indoor sky-lit atrium, designed by the late Architect John Portman, containing over 2,400 plants, trees, shrubs and groundcovers from more than 60 varieties of flora spread across 1,400 square metres of interior space.

A rooftop Urban Farm spanning 150 square metres houses over 60 varieties of fruits, vegetables, herbs and edible flowers, forming the backbone of the hotel's farm-to-table, farm-to-bar and farm-to-spa concepts.

Distinctive dining options are available for every palate and occasion, from a selection of over 90 varieties of whiskies and craft cocktails at Portman's Bar, to outdoor relaxation and dining at Skyline Bar on the rooftop, international and Asian culinary creations at Peppermint with halal-certified buffet stations, and modern Chinese cuisine at Peach Blossoms, which won numerous recognitions, including the Top 20 Restaurants in Singapore by the Tatler Dining Awards 2024, Singapore's Top 10 Fine Dining Restaurants in Tripadvisor's Best-of-the-Best Travellers' Choice Awards and attaining #74 in the coveted Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 51-100 Extended List 2024: being the top Chinese restaurant in Singapore on the list. Peach Blossoms is also listed on the 50 Best Discovery gastronomic search engine.

The hotel is located a stone's throw away from well-loved Singapore landmarks, world-class attractions and dynamic art scene - hallmarks of a destination hotel for travellers seeking unique experiences. Catering to environmentally conscious travellers, the award-winning PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay, Singapore focuses on contemporary vibes brought to life through biophilic design, iconic architecture, eco-friendliness and lifestyle experiences.

PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay, Singapore is the first hotel in Singapore to be certified by both the GSTC (Global Sustainable Tourism Council) and the Green Globe. The GSTC Criteria is the global standard for sustainable travel and tourism. The GSTC Industry Criteria for Hotels fosters sustainable tourism practices across four key areas: effective sustainability planning, maximising social and economic benefits for the local community, enhancing cultural heritage, and reducing negative impact to the environment. Green Globe on the other hand, is the premier worldwide certification and performance improvement programme developed specifically for the travel and tourism industry.

Click here to view PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay, Singapore's digital brochure.

Please click here to access our hotel, rooms, ballrooms, restaurants, and bars virtual videos.

