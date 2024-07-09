Singapore's Entrepreneurs and Business Leaders Gathered and Recognised at The Entrepreneur Singapore 2024

Graced by Mr Shawn Huang, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Education & Finance, entrepreneurs were also recognised for their exceptional the Entrepreneur 100 Award and the Singapore 40 Under 40 Business Leaders which are administered by ATC.

Dr Geraldine Tan, Chairperson of ATC's Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise Committee and Women's Committee welcomed attendees through her opening speech. Dr Geraldine Tan has shared on three focus points that entrepreneurs should embrace on and encouraged entrepreneurs to start embarking on their Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) journey.

Two notable award winners were mentioned during the event.

First, Miss Loh Lay Kheng, the Director of Plaspulp Union Private Limited ("Plaspulp Union"), took on the company's leadership as a second generation leader. Under her leadership, the company has been a leader within the industry through the adoption of automation and digital transformation. Miss Loh's commitment to sustainable practices in the company's operations has also led the company to greater heights.

Second, Mr Chen YanShuo, Edwin, the Managing Director of Buhlmann Singapore Private Limited ("Buhlmann Singapore"). Under Mr Chen's leadership, he has steered Buhlmann Singapore's financial and operational growth to reach a historical high record.

Attendees were treated to a range of performances and network opportunities amongst entrepreneurs that lasts beyond the event.

We extend our heartiest congratulations to the winners of the Entrepreneur 100 Award 2023 and Singapore 40 Under 40 Business Leaders – Class of 2024.

About the Entrepreneur 100 Award

An annual national award programme that honours Singapore's performing entrepreneurs of the year, the Entrepreneur 100 Award is one of Singapore's most prestigious and highest accolade an entrepreneur yearns to achieve. Recognising entrepreneurs based on their corporate achievements, contributions to the industry, community and nation and policies that have propelled the business's prosperity, the Entrepreneur 100 Award evaluates and affirms the strength and capability of one.

More information is available at https://e100.atc.sg

About the Singapore 40 Under 40 Business Leaders – Class of 2024

The Singapore 40 Under 40 Business Leaders Award is a prestigious recognition that celebrates the exceptional achievements and showcases Singapore's influential and successful business leaders that continues to inspire future generations, foster innovation, and build a strong network of accomplished young leaders who will continue to shape the future of Singapore's business landscape, globally.

More information is available at https://40under40.atc.sg

About the Association of Trade and Commerce (ATC)

The Association of Trade and Commerce (ATC) is a community organisation representing and advocating for the interests of Singapore's enterprises across major industries and trade sectors. As a community based and enterprise centric association, we advocate actively for the interests of enterprises, focusing in the areas of development, business capabilities, digitalisation, sustainability and community building.

To further promote pro-enterprise trade environment in Singapore, we consult and engage the business community, together with private and public partners to develop and introduce relevant trade and engagement programmes that enables enterprises to develop, transform and internationalise.

For all the people and businesses that we represent, ATC is positioned as a trusted advocate, partner and network; working together with the community to develop businesses, uplift society and improve people's lives.

More information is available at https://atc.sg

