Singapore's First-Ever Convention on New Launch Condominiums Sells 1,114 Tickets, Analysing A Record 80 Projects Under One Roof

SINGAPORE, July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Almost 1,000 new condo enthusiasts thronged Suntec Convention Centre for an industry analysis of over 80 of Singapore's past and upcoming new launch condominiums. A first-of-its-kind cross-industry collaboration between PropertyLimBrothers Media, personal finance platform Seedly, and event partner Unearthed Productions, the New Launch Convention 2024 was a timely showcase of the most in-demand projects and current real estate trends, especially as demand for condominiums are on an upward trend among Singaporean buyers.

Participating developers from anticipated new projects include Hillock Green, The Hillshore, Midtown Modern, Tembusu Grand, and The Arcady at Boon Keng.

Local Condominium Trends for 2024 and Beyond

A total of 9 keynote speakers presented eye-opening trends, focusing on strategies for ease of exit and maximum capital appreciation. They were presented by in-house PLB consultants and featured Melvin Lim, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of PropertyLimBrothers; alongside Bernard Tong, Chief Executive Officer of EdgeProp, and Tan Yong Meng, Co-Founder of PropEasy.

Notable insights shared with the public audience include:

Singaporean properties experience what PropertyLimBrothers calls Disparity Effect®, where different property types move more quickly at certain times of the year due to fluctuating gaps between different asset classes. This affects pairing strategies for properties sold throughout individual "seasons" of movement. New launch per-square-foot (PSF) measurements tend to increase every 5 years, per developers' land purchase patterns. PropertyLimBrothers' proprietary MOAT analysis framework developed 10 factors that most heavily affect capital appreciation for both new launch and resale properties.

Melvin Lim, Co-Founder of PropertyLimBrothers Media shares: "The turnout at the New Launch Convention 2024 is testament to Singapore's strong, sustained interest in the new launch market, especially as land scarcity is a constant concern. Beyond just buying and selling property, PLB shares deep analysis frameworks from property investors' perspective, allowing consumers to make optimal decisions as they navigate the market that dictates where we all work and live."

PropertyLimBrothers Media also brought its trademark approach to property marketing: virtual reality (VR) booths that allowed guests to virtually tour homes in a fully immersive, first-person experience. Additionally, live whiteboard consultation sessions were made available for convention-goers to receive personalised financial advice on property market know-hows and portfolio planning.

Following the New Launch Convention 2024, PropertyLimBrothers Media is slated to host its next property summit in October this year. The brand will also be introducing Assembly, its own online academy bringing together real estate, creative media, and entrepreneurship.

About PropertyLimBrothers Media

PropertyLimBrothers Media is Singapore's only real estate-focused creative agency. Equipped with a dedicated in-house team of media creatives and tech experts, the agency leverages immersive experiences and proprietary proptech tools to market properties to their fullest potential. For more, please visit www.propertylimbrothers.com.

