SINGAPORE'S HEARTLANDS FAVORITE, KIMLY DIM SUM, CELEBRATES 16 YEARS OF QUALITY HANDMADE DIM SUM AT NEIGHBORHOOD PRICES WITH 'OUR KIMLY DIM SUM' CAMPAIGN

16 th Anniversary Promotion: 6 Kimly Dim Sum Bestsellers Over 6 Weeks at Up To 50% off Or On The House

Always Close But Never Closed, Kimly Dim Sum Reaffirms Commitment to Remain Singapore's Most Accessible and Most Affordable Dim Sum

SINGAPORE, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Long-term neighborhood staple, Kimly Dim Sum, celebrates 16 years of serving heartlanders with affordable quality dim sum, with a 6-week long "Our Kimly Dim Sum" campaign from 18 November to 27 December 2024. Featuring 6 of the brand's most popular dim sum selections like the iconic Bak Kwa Bao, mouthwatering Chive Dumplings, and the fine handrolled Chee Cheong Fun at half-price or for free, heartlanders have one more reason to celebrate at Kimly Dim Sum this year end.

Since 2008, Kimly Dim Sum has become a mainstay and a place for value-for-money celebrations with good food for many neighbours and families across the island. With more than 80% of outlets operating for 24 hours daily, the brand is also popular with students, working adults and the silver generation as an accessible, cozy and casual spot to have their daily meal or snack and catch up with friends and neighbors at all hours of the day.

The Our Kimly Dim Sum campaign will be putting the spotlight on 6 of the brand's most popular dim sum selections across all locations, and offering them at up to to 50% off or for free with a minimum of S$5 spend. With the anniversary campaign coinciding with the year-end festive season and school holiday period, with unbeatable prices of S$0 to S$1.20 per item, Kimly Dim Sum hopes to welcome more families, reward loyal patrons and entice those who have not tried a Kimly Dim Sum dish to do so. At the same time, patrons will be invited to share their favorite Kimly dim sum on social media and memories of their experience with the brand which has grown with many of them. At the end of the campaign (27 December 2024, 11pm), Kimly Dim Sum will select 6 winners who will each win a Kimly Group dining voucher worth S$100.

Each Kimly dim sum order is meticulously made and crafted with care, then served with warmth and friendliness. "Kimly Dim Sum was created to satisfy a market gap for quality dim sum at great prices. Our team of chefs have worked conscientiously over the years to fine-tune our dim sum offerings to keep quality high and prices low. We hope to be able to continue doing this, with the support of Singaporeans, making Kimly Dim Sum their go-to choice for a Singaporean-made, comfort meal or snack filled with the Singaporean spirit," says Chef Loong, Executive Chef of Kimly Dim Sum and creator of many of the chain's iconic dim sum dishes. "I have seen many of my customers grow up with Kimly Dim Sum, returning year after year, and based on their feedback, we have continuously improved our offerings, to become one of the largest handmade dim sum chain in Singapore." Kimly Dim Sum serves more than 10,000 dim sum dishes a day across the nation.

Of note are the bao dim sum ("包" 好吃) dishes that will open and close the campaign: Kimly Dim Sum's Big Bao (at only S$1 (usual price S$1.90) from 18-22 November) and the Bak Kwa Bao (for free from 23 – 27 December, with every S$5 spend). Since inception, Kimly Dim Sum has sold more than 26 million Big Baos. Following the success of its Big Bao, Chef Loong then created the one-and-only charcoal bun Bak Kwa Bao using a meticulous barbecuing method on premium air-flown Brazilian pork, from Peng Guan Bak Kwa, marinated with a special homemade recipe. Peng Guan Bak Kwa was featured in the Michelin Guide Digital[1], Her World as one of the 10 underrated spots for delicious bak kwa in Singapore[2] and ranked in 8 by Honeycombers in Battle of the Best Bak Kwa in January 2024[3].

The Our Kimly Dim Sum campaign will run from 18 November to 27 December 2024, across 32 Kimly Dim Sum outlets, from Monday 7am to Friday 11pm, excluding Public Holidays. There is no limit to the number of items each diner may consume at each visit.

For more information, visit www.kimlygroup.sg/OurKDS24.

About Kimly Dim Sum

Kimly Dim Sum has been a beloved destination for authentic dim sum, offering a wide variety of traditional and innovative dishes for the past 16 years. Our commitment since 2008 to quality and a passion for dimsum, we've become a go-to destination for both locals and visitors alike, celebrating the rich heritage of this cherished cuisine.

Available at 39 locations, one of the hallmarks of Kimly Dim Sum is our dedication to convenience. We understand that cravings can strike at any time, which is why we proudly operate 24 hours a day. Whether it's an early morning breakfast, afternoon tea or a late-night snack, we're always here to serve you, ensuring that delicious dim sum is just around the corner. We are always close to you and we are never closed (24hrs).

At Kimly Dim Sum, we believe that everyone should enjoy exceptional dining experiences without breaking the bank. Our menu features a wide array of dishes, prepared with the same quality and attention to detail as you would find in a restaurant, but at accessible prices for everyone in the neighborhood. Indulge in your favorite dumplings, steamed baos, fried dim sum and more, all while enjoying the comfort of a familiar setting. Kimly Dim Sum is an in-house brand under the Kimly Group, one of the largest coffeeshop chains in Singapore, with 87 Coffeeshops in Singapore with 186 owned food stalls.

For more information, visit www.kimlygroup.sg/kimly-dim-sum.

About Peng Guan Bak Kwa

Peng Guan was founded in 2014 by Mr Zhang Ziyue and Mr Lee Kok Keong over the shared loved for the traditional festive delicacy – barbequed pork jerky or bak kwa, Ziyue is no stranger to the bak kwa business. With interest inspired and experienced gathered from growing up in the bak kwa business, the duo would spend their weekends as hobby chefs, making bak kwa and gifting them to friends and relatives.

While they have worked tirelessly to improve their recipe year after year, there was still one belief held common – that bak kwa should still be made from scratch by hand. Despite the increasingly mechanised food production landscape and cost pressures, they recognised that the traditional method of making bak kwa by hand is superior and still produces the most authentic and consistent bak kwa texture, flavour and meaning still – of family, tradition and celebration.

Continuing and preserving the family's heritage by making bak kwa by hand, it is their form of tribute and dedication to the humble roots of Peng Guan's beginnings, originating from the support and joyous occasions with families and friends.

For more information, visit www.pengguan.com.sg.

OUR KIMLY DIM SUM CAMPAIGN GIVEAWAY

Celebrate Our 16th Anniversary with the Kimly Dim Sum Giveaway!

We're thrilled to mark 16 amazing years with you!

To celebrate, we're launching a "Share Your Kimly Dim Sum Moments" contest! Share a photo or video of your favourite Kimly Dim Sum or a special memory with us, and 6 lucky winners could walk away with a $100 Kimly Group voucher!

Contest runs from: 18 Nov 24 – 27 Dec 24, ends at 11 pm

Join the celebration and share your moments with us! We can't wait to see what Kimly Dim Sum means to you!

#OurKDSMoments

How to Enter:

Follow @kimlycoffeeshop.sg on Instagram and @kimlycoffeeshop on Facebook. Like this post Post a pic/video on your IG/FB of your favourite Kimly Dim Sum dish or a cherished experience having dimsum at Kimly Dim Sum, tell us why this moment is special to you, and tag two other friends Tag @kimlycoffeeshop.sg (IG) or @kimlycoffeeshop (FB) and use hashtag #OurKDSMoments in your caption. All Six (6) Winners will be notified via private message (DM) by 30 December 2024 .

By participating in the event, you agree to abide by the following terms and conditions:

- The Management reserves the right to cancel any entry that does not comply with the rules or is deemed inappropriate.

- The Management's decision is final.

- Instagram platform is not associated with the contest.

For more information, visit www.kimlygroup.sg/OurKDS24.

KIMLY DIM SUM EXECUTIVE CHEF BIOGRAPHY

Story of our Dim Sum Executive Chef Loong, 林俊龍

Prepare to be delighted by the expertise of our dim sum Chef, who has dedicated 23 years of his life perfecting the art of creating exquisite dim sum. His passion for culinary excellence has taken him to prestigious Chinese restaurants and hotels, where he has mastered the craft of crafting mouth-watering delicacies. Today, his culinary creations are not only designed to satisfy the refined palates of the most discerning foodies but also to appeal to the everyday taste buds of local patrons.

Chef Loong has spent years perfecting the art of dim sum-making, blending traditional and contemporary techniques to create a menu that offers authentic Cantonese flavours that have been passed down through generations. With economical pricing, our dim sum creations are accessible to all without sacrificing on quality.

But that's not all - our chef loves to push the boundaries of creativity and has come up with some truly unique creations that are sure to tantalize your taste buds. The Bak Kwa Bao and the Curry Bao are perfect examples of this. Our Bak Kwa Bao is born out from one of Singapore's favourite snacks, the humble barbeque pork jerky enjoyed and loved by many, both locals and foreigners while the Curry Bao, made with wholegrain flour, and chunky chicken bits, is a healthier rendition of a classic curry dish that's bursting with flavour.

At Kimly Dim Sum, we believe that dim sum is not just a meal, but a way of life. That's why we're open 24 hours, 7 days a week, so you can enjoy our delicious offerings at any time of the day. Whether it's for lunch, brunch, teatime, dinner or supper, we hope to bring people closer together through the joy of dim sum and good company.

