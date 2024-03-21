SINGAPORE'S "HUSTLE CULTURE" TAKES ITS TOLL: THE AIR STATION AND RESMED LAUNCH INITIATIVE TO ADDRESS WORK-INDUCED SLEEP ISSUES

Global survey reveals that 39% of Singaporeans grapple with sleep, impacting health and productivity.

The Air Station and ResMed's upcoming joint initiative, "Discover Your Sleep Superpowers," aims to empower Singaporeans with free sleep screenings, complimentary sleep consultations with experts, and more to reclaim their sleep.

SINGAPORE, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore's reputation as a bustling hub for business and innovation may come at a cost. The city-state is facing a silent epidemic – poor sleep quality. The "ResMed 2024 Sleep Survey[1]" reveals a concerning truth about the sleep quality of Singaporeans: a substantial 39% of Singaporeans reported experiencing fewer than three nights of restful sleep per week.

This global survey paints a troubling picture, with nearly 70% of respondents reporting worsened sleep quality compared to the previous year - attributing factors such as anxiety, depression, and work-induced stress. These findings underscore the harmful effects of pervasive "hustle culture" on mental and physical well-being.

The consequences of this sleep deprivation are evident. Nearly half (46%) of participants reported waking up with negative feelings, such as tiredness, confusion, anxiety, and even headaches. Despite these challenges, there is a collective recognition among Singaporeans on the significance of quality sleep on their health. An overwhelming 91% of the respondents believe good quality sleep is a crucial factor in boosting their productivity, creativity, and physical well-being. Yet, the irony persists as only 30% of the Singapore participants are getting more than good quality sleep five nights a week.

Recognising the detrimental effects of sleep deprivation and the increasing desire for improvement, The Air Station (TAS), a local pioneer in sleep health, have come together with ResMed to promote restful sleep in an upcoming joint initiative. Their shared mission: to promote sleep wellness and empower individuals with better insights and knowledge needed to prioritise sleep and reclaim their nights.

Set to take place in the heart of the Central Business District, the "Discover Your Sleep Superpowers" roadshow is set to unfold from 26 to 28 March at Level 1, CIMB Plaza Atrium, Raffles Place. The overarching theme of the roadshow is dedicated to empowering individuals to gain a deeper understanding of their sleep patterns and highlights the profound impact that quality sleep can have on health, productivity, and overall well-being. More than just raising awareness, this initiative aims to foster a collective consciousness regarding sleep wellness and drive a significant transformative shift towards adopting healthier sleep habits within the community, cultivating lasting change for a healthier, more well-rested Singapore.

The roadshow promises an interactive and enriching journey, offering a range of activities crafted to delve into participants' understanding of their personal sleep habits while emphasizing the significance of quality rest. This to ensure that every facet of sleep wellness is explored and understood through a more holistic approach.

AI Superhero Avatar

Participants will be able to take a headshot at the interactive photo booth and receive a personalised AI-generated photo reflecting their chosen sleep superpowers. Armed with their digital avatar, participants can delve deeper into their sleep habits by completing an individual sleep quiz, assessing the state of their sleep health. Sleep Wellness Session with TAS

Following the sleep quiz, participants will have the opportunity to gain insights about their sleep wellness with The Air Station's team of professional sleep consultants. With their wealth of experience and expertise working with doctors, sleep labs and individuals with sleep apnoea, the consultants will provide actionable advice on improving sleep habits and hygiene. They will also be giving tips to individuals who may be facing sleep challenges like sleep apnea . Armed with better knowledge, the participants can take proactive steps to prioritise sleep and enhance their sleep quality, thereby promoting overall well-being and improving their quality of life. 'Better Sleep' Clinics

During the roadshow, participants will have the opportunity to book and enjoy complimentary 15-minute sessions with sleep experts Ms. Mary Lyn Besmonte, one of a few RPSGTs in Singapore (26 March), and Ms. Joyce Ho , Registered Counsellor from A Kind Place (28 March) for sleep and mental wellness advice. They can also find out more about insomnia and mindfulness practices for sleep with Dr. Julian Lim , Co-founder and leading Sleep Psychologist at Somnus Sleep Wellness on 27 March. These exclusive sessions will offer insights into both sleep patterns and mental well-being. Bookings can be made before or during the roadshow here .

This roadshow is more than just a one-time event; it is a catalyst for lasting change. "The goal is not only to raise awareness but also to provide actionable and sustainable steps for the busy Singaporeans to get better and healthier sleep habits in their daily lives." Says Yvonne Loo, Country Director of The Air Station. "Whether through implementing relaxation techniques before bedtime, establishing consistent sleep schedules, or optimising sleep environments, each small step toward better sleep represents a significant stride toward a healthier, happier life."

In a society where productivity often eclipses self-care, The Air Station stands as a resounding reminder that prioritising sleep is not a luxury but a fundamental necessity for optimal health and well-being. As The Air Station combine their expertise and resources with ResMed to confront Singapore's sleep crisis head-on, they are paving the way for a brighter, more rejuvenated future for all individuals in the community.

For more information on The Air Station, visit www.theairstation.com

[1] Source: ResMed 2024 Sleep Survey

SOURCE The Air Station