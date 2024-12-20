Singapore's private markets exchange, 1exchange, welcomes listing of Malaysian property developer, Verte Holdings

SINGAPORE, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 1exchange (1X), Singapore's first MAS-regulated private markets exchange and a member of FOMO Group, is pleased to announce the successful listing of Verte Holdings (ISIN Code: SGXZ15055056), a Malaysian-based property developer that builds innovative and sustainable homes, on the 1X exchange.

To commemorate this special occasion, the bell ringing ceremony was held on December 19, 2024, at Singapore's Sands Expo and Convention Centre, a landmark of the island-state. The ceremony was witnessed by guests from Singapore Exchange (SGX), Singapore Business Federation (SBF), InvestHK and more.

Verte Holdings has a portfolio of more than 1000 homes and a track record of 13 completed projects, achieving a Gross Development Value (GDV) of RM 166 million. By listing on 1X, Verte Holdings has shown its readiness for accelerated growth and a strong appetite for greater market exposure, marking a new chapter in the company's development journey.

Adrean Kwong, Founder and Group CEO of Verte Holdings, said, "VERTE is truly honored to be part of this private listing on 1exchange, as 1exchange is known as a reputable private markets exchange. This private listing marks a significant milestone as we reach new heights in our journey. This achievement would not have been possible without the invaluable support of 1exchange, whose professionalism, efficiency, and seamless collaboration made this process an absolute success. We are proud to have chosen 1exchange as our trusted partner, and their exceptional expertise and dedication have exceeded our expectations at every step. This is more than just a milestone; it is a testament to what strong partnerships can achieve."

Sheena Lim, CEO of 1X, remarked, "We are honored to have been chosen by Verte Holdings as their listing platform. Verte Holdings exemplifies excellence in the real estate industry through its customer-focused developments, delivering high-quality homes and elevating lifestyles. At 1X, we are committed to support Verte Holdings' growth, enhance its visibility, and strengthen its position as a leading residential property developer. We extend our warmest congratulations to Verte Holdings for their successful private listing in Singapore."

Businesses list on 1X to unlock growth opportunities, operational efficiencies and new capital-raising avenues. By listing on 1X, businesses are able to go through a cap table clean-up, allowing shares to be converted into tradeable shares. Additionally, 1X offers tradability and partial liquidity for shareholders, enabling early investors, ESOP employees, or shareholders to potentially cash out while retaining ownership and control of the business. As a private markets exchange venue, 1X also supports and nurtures companies preparing for a public market debut or trade sale. Furthermore, by leveraging blockchain technology, 1X is also exploring the tokenisation of real-world assets (RWA), providing enhanced liquidity, more financing options, and improved cost efficiency for companies.

1X continuously refines its services to provide SMEs and family businesses with a robust private listing platform, supporting them in improving their visibility and increasing brand recognition amongst potential clients and partners. By listing on 1X, Verte Holdings demonstrates its commitment to broadening its impact and reinforcing its status as an innovative property developer in the region.

About Verte Holdings

Verte, established in 2003 as Lestari Ihsan, has grown from its humble beginnings in Hulu Langat into a leading name in property development. Over the years, Verte has successfully crafted over 1,000 homes, turning dreams into reality for more than 1,300 homeowners. Verte maintains a strong presence in the Klang Valley and has earned numerous national and international accolades.

Committed to sustainability, Verte integrates Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles into every facet of its operations. By embracing eco-friendly construction practices, energy-efficient designs, and quality materials, the company minimises environmental impact and promotes a greener future. Verte's developments are designed to align with global sustainability goals and address the challenges of climate change and also meet customers' satisfaction.

Verte also prioritises community engagement, focusing on affordable housing initiatives, local sourcing, and programs that contribute to vibrant, thriving neighbourhoods. The company's dedication to environmental stewardship is reflected in its efforts to preserve natural habitats, implement sustainable landscaping, and foster eco-friendly practices in projects.

With a mission to redefine modern living through innovative and sustainable real estate solutions, Verte continues to deliver cost-effective, beautifully designed homes that enhance quality of life. Guided by the vision of "Creating Comfort Lifestyle," Verte is not just building homes but crafting better futures for individuals, communities, and the planet.

About 1exchange

1exchange ("1X") is the first MAS-licensed private markets exchange in Singapore offering a "light-touch" and cost-effective private listing venue designed for family businesses, and growth and pre-IPO companies. A member of FOMO Group, the exchange provides companies with market-oriented solutions such as direct private listings. With a 1X listing, founders, owners, and growth-stage companies can achieve partial exits and tradability in private shares while retaining flexibility and control.

