Singapore's Sodion Energy Secures MWh Supply of US Developed Advanced Sodium-Ion Batteries from UNIGRID

SINGAPORE, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sodion Energy, a leading provider of sodium-ion batteries for e-mobility and integrated energy storage solutions in Southeast Asia, has secured a landmark agreement for an initial 10 MWh supply of advanced sodium-ion batteries developed by UNIGRID Inc., a California-based innovator in sodium-ion battery technology.

This collaboration strengthens Sodion Energy's ability to address the region's rising demand for affordable, eco-friendly, and high-performance battery solutions across mobility and energy storage sectors.

"Our collaboration with UNIGRID is a game-changer," said Dr. CC Hang, Chairman of Sodion Energy. "These next-generation sodium-ion batteries will allow us to tackle key markets, starting with lead-acid battery replacements in e-mobility and extending into large-scale renewable energy projects and grid stabilization initiatives."

Sodium-ion batteries offer distinct advantages, including cost-efficiency, enhanced safety, and the use of abundant raw materials, making them a sustainable choice for energy storage. With fast-charging capabilities and intrinsic non-flammability, they are exceptionally suited to Southeast Asia's tropical climate and rapidly growing energy needs.

With a strategic focus on advanced battery technologies, Sodion Energy is poised to play a key role in driving Southeast Asia's transition to cleaner, safer, and more sustainable energy solutions.

About Sodion Energy

Headquartered in Singapore, Sodion Energy is an applications engineering leader driving the commercialization of Sodium-ion batteries across Southeast Asia. SE's sodium-ion pack solutions are tailored to meet the diverse needs of industries such as mobility and energy storage, contributing to a more sustainable future.

SOURCE UNIGRID and Sodion Energy Pte. Ltd