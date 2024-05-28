SingHaiyi and Japan's Nakano Singapore to raise the bar for design and quality in Jurong Lake District at upcoming launch

"Aligned with the Jurong Lake District's transformation to become an integrated hub for live-work-play-learn, our aim is for Sora to offer its owners a premium lifestyle with a fine balance between nature and recreation. SingHaiyi's commitment to homeowners transcends design and lifestyle to quality and peace of mind. Hence, it was a natural fit with Nakano, known for its consistency in delivering exceptional quality in their works. We look forward to leveraging their expertise to bring out the best in Sora," said Mr Raymond Chia, Group Chief Executive Officer of SingHaiyi.

Emphasis on outstanding work despite challenges

During the COVID19 pandemic, the construction market was adversely affected by steeply rising costs and unpredictable supply chain disruptions, making it challenging for contractors to make new time and cost commitments for project delivery. During this period, Nakano had adopted a cautious approach and focused on completing projects that were committed to their clients before the pandemic hit.

Despite these unfavourable circumstances, Nakano remained deeply committed to delivering impeccable quality, and successfully delivered prestigious projects such as the Artyzen Singapore Hotel along Cuscaden Road and the One North Eden condominium at one-north gateway, which remain the talk of the town.

"Once we saw some normalcy returning and the market turbulence easing in 2023, we re-engaged the built environment market boldly and explored various opportunities, including placing more emphasis on residential projects, which is our forte. We take pride in being one of the few Japanese contractors in Singapore who have delivered residential projects consistently over the decades, among our diverse range of project types, and are therefore thrilled to collaborate with SingHaiyi for the Sora project as we find great synergy with them in our ethos to create high quality developments for our clients and consumers. We look forward to a fruitful journey as we deliver 440 beautiful homes for the Sora residents," said Mr Kutsuzawa Yoichi, Managing Director of Nakano Singapore.

Located along Yuan Ching Road, Sora will be developed at the former Park View Mansions site. The ground-breaking ceremony was held on 29 April 2024. Sora Gallery is located at Prinsep Street and will officially be open to the public from 22 June 2024.

Photos of Nakano's earlier projects:

SOURCE SingHaiyi; Nakano Singapore