SingHealth Opens Community MRI Centre at Dunearn Village in Collaboration with United Imaging

SINGAPORE, Feb. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SingHealth, Singapore's largest public healthcare cluster, has opened a new MRI centre at Dunearn Village, marking its first MRI facility located outside a hospital campus and extending diagnostic imaging services into the community.

Developed in collaboration with United Imaging Healthcare, a global provider of AI-powered medical imaging equipment and healthcare solutions, the centre introduces a new operational model designed to increase imaging capacity while improving patient experience and workflow efficiency.

Fully licensed and operated by RADSC SGH, the facility houses three MRI systems from United Imaging, including two uMR Omega units and one uMR 680. The uMR Omega, United Imaging's flagship MR platform featuring the world's first ultra-wide 75 cm bore and advanced AI-enabled imaging technologies, is designed to broaden clinical capability while enhancing patient comfort by reducing anxiety and accommodating a wider range of body types.

The project commenced in April 2025 and was officially opened on 14 February 2026. The centre also marked the signing of the first Reference Site Agreement between SingHealth and United Imaging Healthcare on 21 November 2025.

Located within a community setting, the centre incorporates workflow and design innovations aimed at enhancing both patient and staff experience. These include mobile registration and in-app payment via the Health Buddy application, recyclable patient gowns, private sub-waiting pods, and redesigned patient flow to minimise movement and waiting time. Expanded clinical roles for Patient Support Associates and credentialed nurses further improve operational flexibility and efficiency.

Additional features include a door-frame metallic detector for safer and more ergonomic screening, scan cohorting strategies to optimise utilisation, and a multi-dosing injector system that reduces contrast waste and consumables while supporting sustainability goals.

Professor Andrew Tan, Chairman of Radiological Sciences at SingHealth, noted that: 'The new SingHealth MRI Centre reflects our continuous commitment to person-centred care and environmental stewardship. By synergising the advanced capabilities of UIH with SingHealth's innovative service delivery models, we are elevating the standards for diagnostic imaging and ensuring that they prioritise both the patient experience and the importance of environmental sustainability. With these enhancements, we are excited to bring this key service to more patients and ensure that they continue to receive accessible and the best care possible."

Jusong Xia, PhD, President of International Business at United Imaging Healthcare, added: "This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to expanding access to advanced medical imaging through intelligent technology. By integrating AI-powered MRI solutions into community-based care settings, we aim to support more efficient clinical workflows while helping make high-quality diagnostic services more accessible to patients across Singapore and the broader Southeast Asia region. This is an important step toward our mission of Equal Healthcare for All."

By extending MRI services beyond hospital campuses, the SingHealth MRI Centre at Dunearn Village increases system-wide capacity while piloting a scalable approach to community-based diagnostic imaging. The collaboration brings together SingHealth's clinical expertise and United Imaging's AI-enabled MRI technology to support more accessible, efficient imaging services for patients in Singapore.

