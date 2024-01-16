"SingNow Annual Ceremony-Fighting for Songs" ended successfully

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In Ho Chi Minh City, on the evening of January 13, 2024, the final night of the event "SingNow Annual Ceremony-Fighting for Songs" organized by SingNow took place and ended successfully. ༺Duy Tuyen⁀ᶦᵈᵒᶫ (UID 99995), ♡ЖÍ♡♡ (12813504), Cuong Sai (7713919) are the 3 contestants who won this event and received the contest prize in the amount of 4,000 ,000 - 15,000,000 VND.

This "SingNow Annual Ceremony-Fighting for Songs" event is not only a stage to showcase the contestants' talents but also a platform to combine diverse music styles. Under the witness and useful comments of judges with many years of experience in the music career such as musician Duc Thinh, singer Huong Giang and singer Tuan Phuong, along with two team captain advisors, Singer Minh Vuong M4u and singer Thuong Vo, the contestants all showed off their musical advantages in the contest.

Looking back at the competition night, the 5 excellent judges gave fair comments, as well as guided the contestants to find their strengths and weaknesses, helping the contestants understand more about professional music knowledge. Under the meticulous guidance of the judges, we believe that SingNow's contestants have been able to listen, understand and learn more about the music career.

The "SingNow Annual Ceremony-Fighting for Songs" competition of the 2023 annual awards ceremony has ended perfectly. This is not only a music competition but also the dreams for music fans. From the preliminary round to the final round, each contestant tried their best to show their talents, whether they won the prize or not, they bravely expressed themselves in a musical playground. This is also an important milestone for SingNow.

SingNow is not just a regular karaoke app, but also a platform which actively expands partnerships with the music industry and cooperates with record companies, artists, and producers to jointly promote music development. In the future, SingNow will create more music stages for music fans, find and cultivate more new music stars; constantly innovated and determined to create a comprehensive music social platform for you to find yourself and witness bright moments together on the musical path. Let's join SingNow to inspire everyone's passion for music in the future journey.

SOURCE SingNow