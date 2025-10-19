SingPost Launches Residential Posting Box Trial to Bring Postal Services Closer to Home

Drives Partnerships to Enhance Network for Greater Agility and Customer Convenience

SingPost's service touchpoints expands to 2500

SINGAPORE, Oct. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore Post Limited (SingPost) is strategically positioning its national delivery infrastructure to enhance community convenience and grow its touchpoints to meet changing consumer demands.

The Company shared its network approach in building a pervasive islandwide network focusing on increased convenience for customers. This approach, leverages key partnerships for scale, expands SingPost's service touchpoints to over 2,500, ensuring that 80 per cent of Singapore's population can reach a SingPost touchpoint within 10 minutes or less.

Enhancing Community Mail Services with SingPost@MyBlock Trial

The company today announced the launch of SingPost@MyBlock, a new Residential Posting Box Trial, which will be officiated by Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong on 19 October 2025.

Through the SingPost@MyBlock trial, residents can conveniently post and return mail directly at their residential letterbox nest. Dedicated slots or additional boxes will be clearly marked, enabling residents to send mail easily within their own estate.

The trial will begin across 27 housing blocks in the Punggol Northshore District. In the next few weeks, the trial will be further expanded to a total 226 blocks across 5 districts which include Punggol, Marine Parade, Upper Boon Keng, Bukit Panjang and Bukit Batok. The trial will run through to the end of December 2025. A successful pilot here will inform a full island-wide rollout, converting approximately 21,000 letterbox nests in residential estates, improving public convenience.

Neo Su Yin, Group Chief Operating Officer of SingPost said, "We are leveraging every touchpoint we have—from the letterbox nest in the heartland to expanding our partnerships -- to serve both the postal sector and the growing eCommerce market. By piloting SingPost@MyBlock, we enhance community convenience, and through our strategic partnerships, we are building an agile network that delivers greater convenience for customers. This cohesive approach ensures we work to grow our position as Singapore's leading national end-to-end logistics provider."

Strategic Partnership with PICK Network for Greater eCommerce Access

Further expanding its eCommerce reach, SingPost today also announced the integration of Pick Network Pte Ltd (Pick)'s locker network into its last-mile infrastructure.

SingPost will incorporate Pick's 1,084 Pick lockers - situated in HDB estates, community centres, transport hubs, and other convenient locations - to SingPost's last-mile infrastructure. These Pick lockers offer 24/7 access for parcel collection.

This significant expansion complements SingPost's existing network of POPDrop kiosks and Parcel Santa lockers, creating a pervasive network for eCommerce. SingPost will consolidate mail and parcels, delivering into Pick Lockers as part of regular letterbox rounds, ensuring operational sustainability.

This integration directly benefits customers of major eCommerce platforms and marketplace sellers, providing them with enhanced delivery flexibility and convenience during the checkout process. Lazada, a SingPost customer, is on board and shoppers on the eCommerce platform will have the ability to select delivery to a Pick Locker of their choice.

"We are pleased to partner with SingPost in integrating the Pick Locker network, a meaningful step towards offering shoppers in Singapore with more flexible and convenient delivery choices. By enabling customers to select Pick Lockers as a delivery option directly at checkout, we are empowering them with greater control over how and when they receive their parcels. Enhancing last-mile convenience is a key part of Lazada's commitment to creating a seamless and trusted eCommerce experience for our customers," said James Liu, Chief Logistics Officer, Lazada Group.

Building a pervasive eCommerce network in Singapore

SingPost's pervasive reach is further achieved through:

Heartland Drop-off Points: The POPStop drop-off service, which records an average of 180,000 parcel drop-offs per month, has recently been expanded to include over 160 staffed Cheers [1] and FairPrice Xpress outlets across Singapore. This provides additional service points for eCommerce shipping and convenient purchase of SingPost's pre-paid smartpac packaging and pre-paid labels.

The POPStop drop-off service, which records an average of 180,000 parcel drop-offs per month, has recently been expanded to include over 160 staffed Cheers and FairPrice Xpress outlets across Singapore. This provides additional service points for eCommerce shipping and convenient purchase of SingPost's pre-paid smartpac packaging and pre-paid labels. Global Logistics Partnerships: SingPost is maximising the utility of its network by serving major international logistics partners. Both DHL Express[2] and FedEx[3] have expanded their parcel drop-off services to all SingPost post offices nationwide, leveraging SingPost's infrastructure for cross-border shipping convenience.

SingPost is solidifying its commitment to Singapore's logistics future by implementing a network approach designed to make postal and eCommerce services more convenient. This strategy focuses on three core areas: bringing services closer to the public through partnerships, designing simple and accessible infrastructure for hassle-free parcel sending and collection (including the expansion of 24/7 PUDO points), and driving enhancement through initiatives like the SingPost@MyBlock trial to enhance residents' convenience directly at their letterbox nests.

About Singapore Post Limited (SingPost)

Singapore Post (SingPost) is a leading postal and eCommerce logistics provider in Asia Pacific. The portfolio of businesses spans from national and international postal services to warehousing and fulfilment, international freight forwarding and last mile delivery, serving customers in more than 220 global destinations. Headquartered in Singapore, SingPost has approximately 3,000 employees. Since its inception in 1858, the Group has evolved and innovated to bring about best-in-class integrated logistics solutions and services, making every delivery count for people and planet. www.singpost.com

[1] 5 September 2025 SingPost Expands POPStops to Over 160 Cheers Outlets, Bringing eCommerce Services Closer to Communities https://www.singpost.com/about-us/news-releases/singpost-expands-popstops-over-160-cheers-outlets-bringing-ecommerce [2] 11 September 2025, DHL Express and SingPost partner to offer emission-reduced and accessible international shipping services across Singapore https://www.singpost.com/about-us/news-releases/dhl-express-and-singpost-partner-offer-emission-reduced-and-accessible [3] 19 May 2025, FedEx and SingPost Collaborate to Expand Parcel Drop-off Points at Post Offices

https://www.singpost.com/about-us/news-releases/fedex-and-singpost-collaborate-expand-parcel-drop-points-post-offices

SOURCE Singapore Post