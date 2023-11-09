SingPost Partners Pos Logistics to Further Growth of eCommerce Exports in Indonesia

SINGAPORE and JAKARTA, Indonesia, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore Post Limited (SingPost) and Pos Logistics, have entered a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to advance cross-border logistics and eCommerce exports for Indonesian eRetailers.

With an expected annual growth rate of 10.41% for the next 5 years in Indonesia, it is expected that there will be 244.7 million eCommerce users and a projected market volume of US$67.30 billion by 2027.[1]

Personnel in the photo are as follows: From left: Mr Faizal Rochmad Djoemadi, President Director PT Pos Indonesia, Mr Li Yu, Chief Executive Officer, International, Singapore Post, Mr Ardian Cholid, President Director PT Pos Logistik Indonesia, Mr Noel Singgih, Group Chief Information Officer, Singapore Post

This partnership will explore ways to create an efficient supply chain from Indonesia to Europe, Australia, the Middle East, and the rest of Asia. The provision of services will also include linehaul and warehousing, as well as route optimisation.

Mr Ardian Cholid, CEO, Pos Logistics said, "As our continuous support to Indonesia eCommerce players in going global, we are confident to partner with SingPost where POS Logistics domestic capability and SingPost International network would greatly advanced our export capability resulting important commercial expansion for both sides."

Mr Li Yu, CEO International, SingPost said, "We are excited to partner Pos Logistics. With SingPost postal network and commercial trade lanes, we hope to help the Indonesian eRetailers grow their businesses with streamlined logistics processes, expanded market reach globally and enhanced delivery with scale and speed."

The first export shipment has successfully been delivered from Jakarta to France in early November. More European destinations are in the line-up as the festive season approaches.

About Singapore Post Limited

Singapore Post (SingPost) is a leading eCommerce logistics provider in Asia Pacific. The portfolio of businesses spans from national and international postal services to warehousing and fulfilment, last mile delivery and international freight forwarding, serving customers in more than 220 markets. Headquartered in Singapore, SingPost has over 5,000 employees, with offices in 13 markets. Since its inception in 1858, the Group has evolved and innovated to bring about best-in-class postal and integrated logistics solutions, making every delivery count for people and planet.

About POS Logistics

PT Pos Logistik Indonesia is a 3rd Party Logistics Solutions provider that offers logistics solutions for the B2B segment and provides retail logistics cargo services for the B2C segment. The company's target markets include automotive, consumer goods, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, fashion, postal & courier services, government, telecommunications, mining, oil & gas, agribusiness, and heavy equipment.

As a subsidiary of PT Pos Indonesia (Persero), this company is expected to operate independently to maximize logistics business opportunities in Indonesia. Not only that, but the presence of Pos Logistik also serves as an opportunity to leverage the Pos Indonesia network, which has 33,000 sales points and 4,367 networks.

