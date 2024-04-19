SingSaver, a MoneyHero Group company, signs partnership with Allianz Partners to introduce a new travel insurance product - "Allianz Travel Hero"

SINGAPORE, April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SingSaver, a leading personal finance comparison platform in Singapore and a subsidiary of MoneyHero Group (Nasdaq: MNY), today announced that it has entered into a preferred partnership with Allianz Partners Singapore ("Allianz") to introduce Allianz Travel Hero, an innovative travel insurance solution that allows customers to tailor their insurance plans and enjoy dynamic coverage.

This strategic partnership redefines travel insurance by offering consumers easy access combined with extensive coverage, enabling customers to receive a higher level of coverage depending on the distance of their travel, or the length of their stay overseas.

Exclusively available through SingSaver, Allianz Travel Hero offers affordable and comprehensive protection with premiums as low as S$3.33 per day. It safeguards consumers against unforeseen travel disruptions, as well as accidental death and disability, loss of travel documents, personal liability for third-party damages, and more.

By leveraging SingSaver's premier digital insurance aggregation and comparison platform and Allianz's expertise in travel insurance, consumers can gain unparalleled access to travel protection that suits their diverse needs. Additionally, SingSaver users can compare and purchase 88 travel insurance products and enjoy exclusive offers when applying through SingSaver.

"Allianz's commitment to innovation and customer-centric approach aligns with MoneyHero Group's mission to empower consumers to understand travel insurance and make well-informed financial decisions," said Rohith Murthy, Chief Executive Officer of MoneyHero Group. "This partnership adds value to our users by offering them innovative travel insurance and allowing them to customize their travel experiences like never before."

"SingSaver has a deep understanding of travelers' needs and is committed to providing our users with a simplified and seamless insurance shopping experience," said Tom Kapeller, Group Head of Insurance at MoneyHero Group. "Together with Allianz, offering this revolutionary insurance product to help our users secure their life and financial future with ease, empowering them to make the most of their financial decisions while enjoying the rewards of travel insurance."

"Travelling has become a central part of our life adventures and creation of memories with family and friends. Allianz Partners Singapore is honored to strengthen our collaboration with SingSaver to provide a meaningful and integrated travel solution to their customers. At Allianz Partners Singapore, we aim to take the customer experience to the next level, with peace of mind at the core of our hearts. We are constantly adapting to market evolutions with the intention of addressing new needs and adding genuine value to people's lives". Allianz Partners (Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia), Managing Director, Elias Wahidi said.

"SingSaver has been a key partner of Allianz Partners Singapore for the past few years. We are extremely excited to offer a seamless and integrated customer experience for SingSaver users. We continue to work closely with SingSaver to offer and enhance customer-centric travel solutions". Allianz Partners Singapore, Chief Sales Officer Catherine Pang said.

The insurance policy termed as "Allianz Travel Hero" is underwritten by Tokio Marine Insurance Singapore Ltd., as the insurer with Allianz Partners Singapore as the appointed service provider. For more information, please visit https://www.singsaver.com.sg/travel-insurance

About SingSaver

SingSaver, part of MoneyHero Group (Nasdaq: MNY) – a market leading personal finance aggregation and comparison company in Greater Southeast Asia. Founded in May 2015, SingSaver has always been committed to matching consumers with the right financial products they need — from credit cards to personal loans, investing accounts to insurance policies, and much more. SingSaver helps thousands of consumers improve their money health with easy-to-use comparison platform along with impartial product reviews and extensive finance articles. For a full discovery, visit https://www.singsaver.com.sg/

About MoneyHero Group

MoneyHero Group (NASDAQ: MNY ), formerly known as Hyphen Group or CompareAsia Group, is a market leader in the online personal finance aggregation and comparison sector in Greater Southeast Asia. The Company operates in Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the Philippines, and Malaysia with respective brands for each local market. MoneyHero currently manages 279 commercial partner relationships and services 8.7 million Monthly Unique Users across its platform for the 12 months ended December 31, 2023. The Company's backers include Peter Thiel—co-founder of PayPal, Palantir Technologies, and the Founders Fund—and Hong Kong businessman, Richard Li, the founder and chairman of Pacific Century Group. To learn more about MoneyHero and how the innovative fintech company is driving APAC's digital economy, please visit www.MoneyHeroGroup.com .

About Allianz Partners Singapore

Allianz Partners is a world leader in B2B2C insurance and assistance, offering global solutions that span international health and life, travel insurance, mobility and assistance. Customer driven, our innovative experts are redefining insurance services by delivering future-ready, high-tech high-touch products and solutions that go beyond traditional insurance. Our products are embedded seamlessly into our partners' businesses, sold through intermediary channels or directly to customers through the Allianz brand. Present in over 75 countries, our 21,900 employees speak 70 languages, handle over 72.5 million cases each year and are motivated to go the extra mile to offer peace of mind to our customers around the world.

For more information, please visit: www.allianz-partners.com

