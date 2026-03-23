SingWealth Holdings Strengthens Community Resilience Through Health, Wealth and Legacy Conversations at Lianhe Zaobao Event

SINGAPORE, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SingWealth Holdings ('SingWealth') recently stepped forward as the lead sponsor for Lianhe Zaobao's My Legacy and Living Well held on 21 March 2026, reinforcing the Group's commitment to helping Singaporeans navigate critical conversations around health, financial preparedness, and legacy planning.

As Singapore's population continues to age—with one in five citizens aged 65 and above—the event centered on topics relevant to Singapore's ageing population and its interconnected facets.

The strong turnout underscores growing demand for integrated life planning across wealth, legacy, and health, with participants engaging in meaningful discussions within the broader SingWealth ecosystem.

"Ageing well is not just about living longer; it is about maintaining dignity, independence, and peace of mind," said Jeffrey Chow, Executive Director and Group CEO of SingWealth Holdings.

SingWealth's participation in the event stems from its core principle that these considerations are best approached together, rather than in isolation. It also highlights the Group's ongoing focus on education, awareness and long-term readiness, rather than short-term decisions.

"We hope to encourage earlier and more thoughtful conversations around health, financial readiness, and legacy planning, so individuals and families can move forward with greater confidence," he added.

Beyond this initiative, SingWealth continues to support Singaporeans through educational efforts and professional guidance, helping individuals better understand their options and take steps that are appropriate for their own circumstances and pace.

Through its ecosystem of specialised entities—PFPFA, PFP Legacy, and Assure Healthcare Holdings, the operator of Assure Family Clinic — SingWealth brings together professional capabilities across financial planning, estate and succession planning, and preventive healthcare, with each entity playing a distinct role in supporting individuals and families at different stages of life.

About SingWealth Holdings

SingWealth Holdings is a diversified regional wealth management group headquartered in Singapore, with an expanding presence across Malaysia, Thailand, Hong Kong SAR, and China.

It delivers integrated financial advisory and insurance brokerage services through its licensed entities—PFPFA Pte Ltd (Singapore), PFPFA HK Ltd (Hong Kong), and PFPFA (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd—providing market-specific advice to individuals and businesses.

The group's estate planning pillar, PFP Legacy, offers cross-border succession solutions to emerging affluent families across Singapore, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Hong Kong SAR and Shanghai.

Complementing its financial verticals, SingWealth Holdings operates Assure Healthcare Holdings in Singapore, providing general and preventive medical care, aesthetic treatments, and Advance Medical Directive support.

With a commitment to innovation, governance, and long-term value creation, SingWealth Holdings is strategically positioned to scale across Asia—empowering clients with financial clarity, continuity, and care.

For more information, visit https://singwealthholdings.com.

SOURCE SingWealth Holdings