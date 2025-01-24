Sino Group and the Ng Teng Fong Charitable Foundation Launch 'Community Care Chinese Medicine Service' with Hong Kong Baptist University to Support the Well-Being of the Underprivileged

HONG KONG, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sino Group (the 'Group'), the Ng Teng Fong Charitable Foundation ('NTFCF'), and the School of Chinese Medicine at Hong Kong Baptist University ('HKBU') are committed to the well-being of underprivileged members of the community and have recently launched the 'Community Care Chinese Medicine Service' programme. This initiative offers free Chinese medicine consultations and essential medications to members of the Community Living Room, aligning with its goal of enhancing health and quality of life by providing convenient and holistic support.

Professor Alex Wai, President and Vice-Chancellor of HKBU (second right), Ms Nikki Ng, Director of Philanthropy of Sino Group and Director of the Ng Teng Fong Charitable Foundation (second left), Professor Feng Sun, Director and Professor of Practice of the Clinical Division of School of Chinese Medicine, HKBU (first right) and Professor Junjun Yang, Executive Associate Director and Professor of Practice of the School of Chinese Medicine, HKBU (first left), hope to bring high-quality Traditional Chinese Medicine services to the community through the ‘Community Care Chinese Medicine Service’ programme.

The 'Community Care Chinese Medicine Service' was launched in mid-August 2024 at the Sham Shui Po and Hung Hom Community Living Rooms. HKBU's Chinese medicine team offers in-person consultations in the Community Living Rooms on a weekly basis, providing personalised health advice and Chinese medicine prescriptions tailored to each member's lifestyle, psychological condition, and body constitution. Medications are delivered directly to the Community Living Rooms so that members can collect them conveniently.

Professor Alex Wai, President and Vice-Chancellor of HKBU, said, "The School of Chinese Medicine has an extensive Chinese medicine clinical network. With the donation support by Sino Group and the Ng Teng Fong Charitable Foundation, we can further expand our service locations, bringing our professional Chinese medicine services closer to the community and supporting the grassroots families. This initiative embodies HKBU's spirit of helping the public with its expertise and benefiting more people in the community."

Ms Nikki Ng, Director of Philanthropy of Sino Group and Director of the Ng Teng Fong Charitable Foundation, said, "We are committed to providing support to the community in various ways and are pleased to support the HKSAR Government's Pilot Programme on Community Living Room by offering venues in Sham Shui Po and Hung Hom. This initiative enables us to reach those in need with services like festive visits and youth study tours. We are grateful for the positive reception received by the Chinese Medicine Services programme, in partnership with HKBU, and appreciate the practitioners' attentive guidance, which has helped members improve their health and well-being. We would also like to extend our sincere gratitude to the two operators of the Community Living Rooms, the Lok Sin Tong Benevolent Society Kowloon and the Hong Kong Sheng Kung Hui Welfare Council, along with their teams, for their invaluable assistance and coordination."

The Group's concern for the well-being of members of the community extends to its employees. In addition to providing Traditional Chinese Medicine services to Community Living Room members, the Group invites the Chinese medicine team from HKBU to offer free consultations, check-ups with a four-diagnostic instrument, and health talks at various work locations. The advanced four-diagnostic instrument collects health data through face, togue and pulse diagnosis, as well as medical interviews, enabling Chinese medicine practitioners to assess employees' physical conditions and develop personalised health management plans that address the diverse health needs of frontline staff.

