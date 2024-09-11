Sino Innovation Lab Partners with MASSPHOTON to Launch World-Leading Air Sterilizer, Helping to Curb the Spread of Germs

HONG KONG, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The experience of the COVID-19 pandemic has heightened global awareness of air quality and indoor environmental safety like never before. MASSPHOTON and Sino Innovation Lab have joined forces to launch an innovative medical-grade air sterilizer aimed at creating a safer and healthier living and working environment for people.

This air sterilizer is the world's first product of its kind based on deep ultraviolet (UVC) LED technology, featuring significant advantages such as ozone-free, energy-efficient, and highly effective sterilization. With its outstanding technological innovation and practicality, this product has won gold medals at both the 2024 Geneva International Exhibition of Inventions and the 2024 Silicon Valley International Invention Festival, further solidifying its leading position in the global medical air sterilization technology sector. This collaboration showcases the strong technical research and development capabilities of MASSPHOTON and Sino Innovation Lab, as well as their deep commitment to social health and safety.

To thoroughly validate the practical application of this air sterilizer, both parties conducted rigorous field tests in various scenarios. A two-week field test result showed that the device performed exceptionally well in air sterilization, reduced germs spread, achieved a kill rate of over 75%, significantly improved indoor air quality, and received widespread user acclaim.

In the office environment at Sino Group's Tsim Sha Tsui Centre, the air sterilizer effectively reduced the concentration of bacteria and viruses indoors, creating a safer and healthier workspace for employees. Similarly, in the test conducted at Sino Group's One North shopping mall, the device also demonstrated excellent performance, providing customers with fresh and clean air and enhancing their shopping experience and sense of security.

MASSPHOTON CEO Dr. Eason Liao stated, "We are very honored to collaborate with Sino Innovation Lab to launch this revolutionary air sterilizer. At this critical time, ensuring public health and safety is of the utmost importance. We are confident that advanced technology can create a safer environment for everyone, helping society overcome the pandemic more swiftly."

Andrew Young, Head of Sino Innovation Lab, also emphasized: "Through our close collaboration with MASSPHOTON, we have successfully developed this leading air sterilizer, demonstrating the great potential of technological innovation in improving indoor air quality and protecting public health. We will continue to commit ourselves to developing more innovative products, contributing to social health and safety."

Amid the global discovery of various bacteria, the collaboration between MASSPHOTON and Sino Innovation Lab provides a practical and effective solution for public health. Looking ahead, both parties will continue to deepen their cooperation, driving further innovation and development in air sterilization technology, bringing a safer and healthier living environment to the world.

About Sino Inno Lab: Dedicated to supporting innovation and technology, Sino Group has established Sino Inno Lab to: provide a sandbox platform to support start-ups, inventors and technology companies from Hong Kong and overseas to develop PropTech solutions;test out new ideas in a real-life environment without impacting actual operations;engage internal and external stakeholders to facilitate idea generation, proof-of-concept development and collaboration;co-create cutting-edge solutions;promote an innovative culture and create a knowledge network with colleagues' knowledge and expertise.

About MASSPHOTON: MASSPHOTON LIMITED was founded by UVC disinfection technology experts, with state-of-the-art UVC-LED manufacturing facility in Shenzhen and Jiangsu Province of China, the company focuses on the research and development, production and sales of health & hygiene products and system solutions based on semiconductor UVC LED technology. The MassPhoton team has launched successfully various sterilization module based on UVC LED chip technology, and tested by third party agencies, with sterilization rate of air, surface and water reaching beyond 99.99%, and widely accepted by the market.

