Sino Jet Finalizes 50-eVTOL Order with Aerofugia, Accelerating Low-Altitude Mobility Strategy

HONG KONG, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At AERO Asia 2025, Sino Jet, the Asia-Pacific's biggest business aviation company, has formally executed a definitive procurement contract for 50 units of the AE200 eVTOL through collaboration with Aerofugia, China's premier electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicle manufacturer. This strategic maneuver constitutes Sino Jet's proactive initiative to architect a comprehensive three-dimensional transportation infrastructure, delivering frictionless, environmentally sustainable, and highly efficient next-generation mobility solutions to discerning clientele. The agreement officially inaugurates the "business aviation + eVTOL" revolutionary transportation paradigm into an unprecedented scale of delivery and commercial deployment.

Strengthening Strategic Collaboration for a New Low-Altitude Mobility Ecosystem

Since establishing a strategic partnership and signing a letter of intent for 100 eVTOLs in 2023, the two parties have advanced their collaboration from joint product development to co-creating application scenarios and co-building infrastructure. The execution of these initial 50 AE200 firm orders represents a pivotal advancement in the strategic collaboration between Sino Jet and Aerofugia, advancing from conceptual framework to concrete implementation, thereby establishing a commercially-oriented deep integration paradigm. Leveraging internationally certified highest-standard safety management protocols, extensive aviation asset management expertise, and comprehensive global service capabilities, Sino Jet is positioned to deliver full-scale commercial operational support for the AE200 eVTOL platform.

Addressing the assembly, Li Yuanfeng, Group President of Sino Jet, remarked: "We are spearheading a fundamental paradigm shift in transportation methodologies. This partnership extends far beyond conventional aircraft acquisition, fundamentally concentrating on the synergistic integration of business aviation's long-haul operational excellence with eVTOL's adaptive short-haul connectivity capabilities, thereby establishing a secure, streamlined, and eco-conscious multi-dimensional transportation framework. Our mission encompasses extending our exemplary high-altitude operational standards to encompass the low-altitude transportation domain, thereby establishing transformative industry benchmarks."

Focusing on Ecosystem Co-Building and Systematically Advancing eVTOL Commercialization

Ensuring robust strategic execution, Sino Jet will leverage core competencies to engage in comprehensive industrial collaboration with Aerofugia. Initially, concerning safety protocols, Sino Jet will methodically embed its internationally certified premier business aviation operational safety management framework into AE200's operational architecture, encompassing continuous airworthiness oversight, Safety Management Systems (SMS) implementation, and comprehensive personnel development, thereby establishing superior safety parameters beyond conventional industry standards.

Regarding infrastructure development, Sino Jet will pioneer integration of its comprehensive national FBO network resources, strategically developing and implementing eVTOL landing facilities across principal commercial districts, thereby efficiently connecting the "last mile" of three-dimensional transportation.

Simultaneously, within commercial application exploration, Sino Jet will harness a sophisticated understanding of premium customer requirements, partnering to investigate varied deployment scenarios encompassing airport connectivity services, intercity transport networks, and cultural tourism destinations, ensuring optimal alignment between operational models and market specifications. For airport transit scenarios specifically, the eVTOL "point-to-point" air mobility framework is projected to diminish ground-based travel duration for downtown-to-airport journeys by 50%, successfully mitigating traffic congestion while delivering exceptional temporal value and operational predictability for clientele. The AE200 platform with capabilities including vertical takeoff/landing operations, zero-emission propulsion, minimal acoustic signature, 230 km/h maximum cruise velocity, and 200 km operational radius has emerged as the optimal infrastructure for realizing this strategic vision.

Co-Creating Green and Intelligent Aviation, Shaping the Future of Three-Dimensional Mobility

With the low-altitude economy formally designated as a national strategic emerging sector, China's metropolitan air mobility market is experiencing unprecedented growth opportunities. Through this eVTOL procurement agreement execution, Sino Jet not only demonstrates visionary leadership in facilitating industrial transformation but also emphasizes corporate accountability for establishing a sustainable development trajectory. The "business aviation + eVTOL" multi-dimensional mobility framework will redefine high-end transportation paradigms, functioning as a vital conduit connecting principal urban metropolitan areas.

"We stand at the threshold of transportation methodology transformation," Li Yuanfeng projected, "The execution of this 50-unit firm order commitment represents a significant milestone in our strategic partnership with Aerofugia. Looking forward, regulatory framework advancement and infrastructure maturation will catalyze the accelerated development of a comprehensive low-altitude transportation network linking core commercial districts, transportation nodes, and integrated urban clusters. Building upon this foundation, Sino Jet will persist in driving industry innovation, collaborating to inaugurate a new era in China's low-altitude economy, delivering unprecedented temporal value and mobility experiences for our clientele."

